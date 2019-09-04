Ordinance Removing Homeless From Fire Zones On Red Flag Days ApprovedA fire in the Sepulveda Pass in December of 2017 inspired the bill after it was sparked by a homeless encampment cooking fire. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Another Day Of Humid Heat On Tap In Southern CaliforniaIn Lake Balboa, fishermen camped out in the shade, while exercisers got out there early. Kandiss Crone reports.

Investigators Search For Answers In Dive Boat Fire That Killed 34All but one of the 34 people killed have been recovered and are being identified by coroner's officials. Tina Patel reports.

The Rundown (Sept. 4)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gers

Giant Hanging Sculpture In Beverly Hills Removed OvernightA major thoroughfare was partially shut down in Beverly Hills overnight Tuesday so crews could remove a massive art display.

'Ryan's World' Star Marvels At Seeing Himself EverywhereThe pint-sized star has a $22 million empire and he's not even double digits. Suzanne Marques reports.

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Sept. 4)Another day of triple-digit heat and high humidity for the valleys and the Inland Empire Wednesday. This and other stories LIVE on CBSN LA.

Southern Californians Prep For 2nd Day Of High Heat, IE ThunderstormsMore areas are forecast to hit triple digits today. Kandiss Crone reports.

Devastation Left By Hurricane Dorian, Now Hugging U.S. CoastlineHurricane Dorian could make landfall in the Carolinas tomorrow night or Friday. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Investigation Continues Into Dive Boat Fire That Killed 34All upcoming dive trips from Truth Aquatics have been canceled out of respect. Tina Patel reports.

4-Legged Commuters Spotted At Union StationThe LA County Fair brought a few animals to greet commuters at Union Station. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques reports.

Summer Festival Sculpture Taken Down In Beverly HillsThe sculpture was part of Beverly Hills' Bold Summer Festival. DeMarco Morgan reports.

2 Men Shot, 1 Killed Outside South LA Liquor StoreOne of the men died after being approached by two other men. DeMarco Morgan reports.

NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir Gets Ready To Blast Off Into SpaceDeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques spoke to the astronaut live from Star City, Russia.

Arcadia City Council Votes To Bring Back Basketball Courts To Eisenhower ParkTempers flared at the meeting, where Mayor Pro Tem Roger Chandler accused Mayor April Verlato of orchestrating a so-called "theater" and apologized for using the word "type." DeMarco Morgan reports.

Parents Pack Meeting To Sound Off On Garden Grove High School Nazi VideoVideo showed student-athletes giving a Nazi salute and singing a Nazi fight song while unsupervised. Suzanne Marques reports.

Eye On Entertainment: Pennywise Returns In 'It: Chapter Two'The sequel brings the characters — who have since gone their separate ways — back together in Derry, Maine as adults nearly three decades after the first film to once again to stand up against Pennywise.

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Sept. 3)Garth Kemp takes a look at the coming days in his 7-day forecast.

Search On For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck Fire Hydrant, Hair Salon In Lake ElsinoreThe hunt is on for a hit-and-run truck driver after he sheared a fire hydrant and plowed into a hair salon in Lake Elsinore.

Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21, Riley Rose For $10M Over 'Look-Alike Model'Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande is suing Los Angeles-based clothing company Forever 21 and its sister store Riley Rose for $10 million claiming the "defendants have repeatedly and willfully used Ms. Grande's name, image, likeness and music without authorization to generate renewed interest in their brands and social media platforms, and to elicit sales of their products."

