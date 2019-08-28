Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In South LAThe man was trying to cross Normandie Avenue outside of a crosswalk. Kandiss Crone reports.

6 hours ago

Deputy At Center Of Shooting Hoax 'No Longer With' LA County Sheriff's DepartmentLA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that 21-year-old former Deputy Angel Reinosa is no longer employed by the department or the county. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Airbag RecallMillions of recalled airbags are still on the road. Find out if your vehicle is affected.

7 hours ago

Man Sues LA For Towing, Then Selling, His Car While He Was Recovering From Cancer SurgeryA man filed a claim against the city of Los Angeles Tuesday alleging that his car was towed and later sold at auction earlier this year while he was recovering from cancer surgery. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Aug. 28)Slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday, but the high pressure system over the Southland remains in place. A high of 78 for the beaches and 95 for the valleys.

8 hours ago

The Rundown (Aug. 28)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

8 hours ago

Caught On Video: Coyote Gets Dog Toy Stuck To Its JawA Silver Lake resident called on his neighbors to help the coyote. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

Rideshare Drivers Demand Better ConditionsLyft driver, Mike Robinson, and Mobile Workers Alliance's organizer, Kyle Gregory, talk to us on the way to the state capitol where they will be protesting ride-share services for better wages.

10 hours ago

Mom, Army Veteran Given Gift Of Restored CarA team of Torrance auto technicians and Allstate Insurance teamed up to give Raven Smith the gift of wheels. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

Fleet Week Kicks Off In San PedroThe event gives sailors native to Southern California a chance to visit, and for Southern Californians to see what life is like on a battleship. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

Music Center Plaza To Celebrate End Of $41 Million RenovationThe public square was closed for the past two years for the project. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

Overnight Standoff Ends In Reseda With Suspected Gunman Taken To HospitalThe man was suspected of having several guns inside the home he barricaded himself in. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Pico-Union Thrift StoreIt's not clear if the driver stayed or took off after the crash. DeMarco Morgan reports.

12 hours ago

Council Adopts Resolution Opposing Bill That Would Extend Bar HoursThe Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution Tuesday opposing a bill pending in the state legislature that would allow bars in Los Angeles — and nine other cities — to remain open until 4 a.m.

16 hours ago

Questions Arise Man With Autism Removed From OC Performing Arts CenterWhen "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" played at Segerstrom Hall this summer, 18-year-old Logan Mundt was ready to see his favorite show live on stage. The first time went off without a hitch, but the second viewing ended with Mundt, who has autism, in tears after being removed from the theater.

17 hours ago

Army Reservist Fatally Shot In San Bernardino, Police Searching For SuspectA San Bernardino man who was a reservist for the U.S. Army was found shot to death outside an apartment.

18 hours ago

Police Investigate Possible Swatting Call At Winnetka Home, Family EvacuatedPolice were investigating a possible swatting call at a home Tuesday night in the 8100 block of Oso Avenue in Winnetka.

19 hours ago

101 Freeway Shut Down Tuesday Night After Man Fatally Struck By VehiclePolice activity on the 101 Freeway Tuesday night shut down all lanes of the busy highway at Santa Monica in Hollywood.

19 hours ago

Southern California Sees Influx In Mosquitoes Including New SpeciesExperts say the rainy season is one factor in the increase in mosquito colonies. Another factor is that new species of mosquitoes have made their way to the regions — including an invasive species that bites during the day.

19 hours ago