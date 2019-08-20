LIVE: Funeral for Officer Andre Moye, Jr.Honoring fallen CHP Officer, Andrew Moye Jr.

7 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Aug. 20)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

8 hours ago

Video Shows Garden Grove Students Doing Nazi Salute, ChantA video posted to social media last year showing a group of students from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove doing a Nazi salute came to light Monday, yet the latest in a string of similar incidents involving Orange County teens. Jeff Nguyen reports.

10 hours ago

Thousands Of Students Head Back To School In LASuperintendent Austin Beutner arrived at one campus in a new electric school bus, the first of many changes coming to the district. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

3 Arrested After Shots Fired On 10, 110 Freeway InterchangeOne of the suspects tried to lie down with a homeless man in an effort to blend in. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

Slain CHP Officer To Be Remembered In RiversideA funeral at Harvest Christian Fellowship today will remember the life of Officer Andre Moye Jr., who was shot to death in a traffic stop last week. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

Back To School For LA Students Means Back To Driving Slowly Around SchoolsPrincipals and police officers have a unified message -- drive safely as students come back to school. Kandiss Crone reports.

11 hours ago

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner Looks Ahead To New School YearThe superintendent spoke live to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about the challenges ahead and progress that has been made.

12 hours ago

Should Pediatricians Accept Unvaccinated Children As Patients? New Poll Suggests There Could Be ConsequencesThe University of Michigan poll asked more than 2,000 parents across the country with at least one child under the age of 18 about how primary care offices should handle children whose parents refuse all vaccines.

14 hours ago

Vaping On The Rise Among LA High School StudentsResults of a new study show that more than 30% of high school students report having used e-cigarette products, with 10% of students saying they regularly use the products — up from 6.4% last year.

17 hours ago

Police Swarm Arleta Neighborhood Following Fatal Officer-Involved ShootingThere was a large police presence in an Arleta neighborhood Monday evening where two officer-involved shootings — one fatal — happened

18 hours ago

Riverside Hit-And-Run Accident Leaves 1 Man Dead, Police Searching For DriverA violent hit-and-run accident Monday night in Riverside has left one man dead and police searching for the driver of a dark colored sedan.

18 hours ago

CHP Prepares For Officer Andre Moye Jr.'s Funeral ServiceThe California Highway Patrol will say goodbye to one of its own on Tuesday. Officer Andre Moye Jr. was gunned down in the line of duty last week during a traffic stop.

19 hours ago

Rents in LA and Orange Counties Rise At Fastest Pace In 14 YearsSome blame pending California rent control legislation for the highest LA and OC rent rise in years.

19 hours ago

New California Law: Police Can Now Only Use Deadly Force When 'Necessary'Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law that changes when police can use deadly force from "only when reasonable" to "only when necessary."

19 hours ago

Redondo Beach Pursuit Ends In CrashAccording to police, a pursuit in Redondo Beach began shortly before 10 p.m. after the driver of a silver car failed to yield to police.

19 hours ago

Cal State Fullerton Administrator Stabbed To Death In Campus Parking Lot; Suspect At LargeThe victim was a retired annuitant who had returned to the school to work in international student registration. It's unclear what the motive in the stabbing was.

20 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Aug. 19)Markina Brown takes a look at today's weather forecast.

20 hours ago

Caren Mandoyan, LA Deputy Rehired By Villanueva, Ordered To Give Up Badge, GunCaren Mandoyan, a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was fired in 2016 over allegations of domestic violence and then reinstated by Sheriff Alex Villanueva, was ordered by a judge Monday to surrender his badge and gun. Mandoyan will also have to stop identifying himself as a law enforcement officer.

20 hours ago

Orange County Reports First Human Case Of West Nile VirusOrange County has reported its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

21 hours ago