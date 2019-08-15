Jasmine Viel talks to one woman who just a few years ago was living on the streets and has since turned her life around.
Breaking Point: Success Stories
Expert Discusses Dangers of Teen VapingLeila Yoonessi, Pediatric Pulmonologist at Dignity Health St. Mary in Long Beach, talks teen vaping.
Report: New Laker DeMarcus Cousins Tears ACLll-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who just signed a deal with the L.A. Lakers last month, is believed to have torn his ACL.
Jazz Musician Dave Koz Talks Tour, Upcoming Show At The Hollywood BowlJazz musician Dave Koz drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about his tour and upcoming concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 18.
LA Memorial Coliseum Completes $315M Renovation Ahead Of Football SeasonOfficials Thursday morning unveiled the completed $315 million makeover of the newly named United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Dave Lopez reports.
'Hollywood Ripper' Found Guilty Of Murdering 2 WomenFollowing a trial that lasted 3 ½ months, the man known as the “Hollywood Ripper” was found guilty Thursday morning of murdering two women in the Los Angeles area, one of whom was killed on the night she was set to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher. Randy Paige reports.
Angelenos Rise Early To Beat Another Day Of High HeatOutdoor exercisers made sure to get their walks and runs in early before the temperatures hit triple digits. Tina Patel reports.
Families Grieve For Men Killed In South LA Drive-By ShootingOne man was a nationally recognized scholar in math and science, and the other was about to have his first baby. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Aug. 15)Another day of triple-digit temperatures Thursday from the valleys to the Inland Empire before a cooling trend gets underway Friday.
CBSLA: The Rundown (Aug. 15)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Mini Horses Approved As Service Animals Allowed On PlanesAirlines that don't allow mini horses on their planes could be fined. Suzanne Marques reports.
New Teen Vaping WarningNew findings show possible link between lung disease and teen vaping.
Amazon Pumps Up 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' With 1959 DealsBoutiques, gas stations and restaurants are rolling back their prices in a widespread promotion for the Amazon Prime series. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
Officials Cut Ribbon On New Affordable Housing On CrenshawCrenshaw Gardens has 49 apartments geared toward low-income families. Suzanne Marques reports.
SoCal To Broil Under Another Day Of High Heat, Fire DangerSeveral areas are expected to hit triple-digit temperatures today. Tina Patel reports.
Decorated Math, Astronomy Student Killed In South LA Drive-ByOne of the men killed was 23-year-old Jose Flores Velasquez, who was currently a student at UC Irvine. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Burglary Suspects In Custody After South LA Chase Ends With CrashThe quartet were wanted for a burglary on Western near 80th Street. DeMarco Morgan reports.
$50K Reward Offered To Catch Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pregnant WomanKeisha Saravia, 38, and her unborn baby were killed in South LA on July 26. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Coliseum Renovations To Be Unveiled TodayThe $315 million project includes new seats, additional luxury boxes and a new press box. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne report.
Power Outage Hits Bel AirNeighborhoods east of the 405 Freeway, and landmarks on the west including the Getty Center, were affected by the outage. Suzanne Marques reports.
Coast Guard Recovers 1,300 Pounds Of Marijuana Floating Off Coast Of Catalina IslandThe U.S. Coast Guard recovered about 1,300 pounds of baled marijuana off Catalina Island, authorities said Wednesday.
Trade Wars, Fears Of Violence May Be Keeping International Tourists HomeAnd fewer big-money spenders means stores in Beverly Hills are feeling a squeeze. Crystal Cruz reports.
EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Villanueva Offers Inside Look At Men's Central JailMen's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles is at the center of a battle between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors after the board voted Tuesday to cancel a $1.7 billion project to replace the dilapidated jail with a mental health treatment facility.
Coroner: Broken Bones Found In Jeffrey Epstein's NeckThe medical examiner also said it was not unusual to find broken bones in the neck of someone who committed suicide.
Slain Officer Andre Moye Jr. Honored As More Details Emerge About Gun BattleThe 34-year-old California Highway Patrol officer who was fatally shot Monday during a gun battle in Riverside was honored by his colleagues Wednesday afternoon during a solemn procession from the coroner's office to Riverside a funeral home.
Suspect Wounded In Officer-Involved Shooting In VeniceThe suspect is believed to be a homeless man. His wounds are considered non-life threatening, police said. Rachel Kim reports.
New Research Shows Vaping Could Cause Serious Injury To TeensIn the past month, about two dozen cases of suspected severe lung injury linked to vaping have been reported in three states.
Carjacking Suspect, 2 Motorists Apparently Avoid Major Injury Following Nasty Pursuit CrashThe suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous. Sara Donchey reports.
Pursuit Ends In Nasty Crash In North HollywoodA pursuit ended in a crash at Riverside and Colfax in North Hollywood. The suspect was wanted for carjacking and was said to be armed and dangerous.