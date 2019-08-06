Crews found a missing woman dead hours after receiving reports that she had been separated from a hiking group.
Woman Found Dead Hours After Getting Separated From Hiking Group
2 Suspects Detained Following Robbery Attempt At Glendale Bank Of AmericaPolice had two suspects in custody following a robbery attempt at a Bank of America in Glendale.
Newport Beach Millionaire Peter Chadwick, Charged With Wife’s Murder, Spent 4 Years Hiding Out In MexicoA 54-year-old Newport Beach man suspected of killing his wife back in 2012 spent four years hiding out in Mexico, using aliases and fake IDs, before being captured, authorities said Tuesday.
A Look At The Summer Hit 'Love Island'"Love Island" contest Yamen drops by KCAL9 to talk about the hit summer show.
Bud Light Truck Careens Onto Train Tracks In PerrisFirefighters had to extricate a trapped driver from his Bud Light delivery truck after it crashed onto Metrolink train tracks in the Perris area Tuesday morning.
Newport Beach Millionaire Charged With Wife’s Murder Spent 4 Years Hiding Out In MexicoAuthorities Tuesday explained that a 54-year-old Newport Beach man suspected of killing his wife back in 2012 spent four years hiding out in Mexico – using aliases and fake IDs -- before being captured Sunday. Michele Gile reports.
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Aug. 6)Temperatures in the 70s along the coast Tuesday, 80s for downtown L.A. and 90s for the valleys.
Summer Heats Up For 'Bold And The Beautiful'Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle visited CBS2 to talk about the dramatic new developments. Jasmine Viel reports.
LA County First Responders Hold Active Shooter Drill As Students Prepare To Go Back To SchoolThe drill was already scheduled before last weekend's mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, but the recent events made them especially important. Tina Patel reports.
Long Beach Neighborhood Evacuated Amid StandoffPolice say a carjacking suspect barricaded himself inside a home on West Summit and Caspian Avenue. Jasmine Viel reports.
Huntington Park Man Arrested For Making Criminal Threats Against Political EventThe arrest was made by Long Beach police just ahead of a Bernie Sanders rally in their city. Jasmine Viel reports.
CBSLA: The Rundown (Aug. 6)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Hollywood & Highland Sold, Major Renovations Begin Next YearOne of the most popular tourist spots in Hollywood is set for a major facelift. Katie Johnston reports.
Man Shot To Death While Out Walking In Glendale; Search On For GunmanPolice are searching for a suspect who snuck up behind two men Monday night while they was out walking in a residential Glendale neighborhood and opened fire, killing one of them. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Community Group Wants Air Pollution Mitigation Before Airport ExpansionAn expansion to the San Bernardino International Airport would mean 500 extra truck trips and 24 new flights a day, according to a local group. DeMarco Morgan reports.
A$AP Rocky To Perform At OC Music FestivalThe rapper will perform at the Real Street Festival after being temporarily freed from a Swedish jail. Jasmine Viel reports.
Agencies To Conduct Active Shooter Drill At Lakewood SchoolLA County sheriff's deputies, firefighters and Long Beach school police will take part in the drill at Hoover Middle School. Tina Patel reports.
Man Gunned Down While Taking After-Dinner Walk In GlendalePolice say a gunman in his 50s wearing glasses took off running after shooting one of two men out walking in Glendale. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Grenade Found In Sepulveda Pass Homeless EncampmentThe encampment was being cleared a week after a brush fire tore through the area. Jasmine Viel reports.
Man Dies After Being Run Over By Truck In Van Nuys Parking LotPolice say the man was lying in the roadway of a CVS parking lot. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Boy Requests First-Day-Of-School Hug From San Bernardino Police OfficerLittle Prinz was on his way to start kindergarten when made a request to stop. Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan reports.
West Nile Virus Returns To LA County, 2 Cases ReportedPublic health officials said two people have come down with the West Nile Virus in Los Angeles County.
Group Files Suit Against New State Law Requiring Tax Returns From Presidential, Gubernatorial CandidatesFour California voters have sued to block a new state law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release his personal income tax returns.
Report: Joshua Trees Could Disappear In Next CenturyA new study by the University of California Riverside said that due to climate change, about 80% of the namesake trees in Joshua Tree National Park may be eliminated by the year 2100.
Marina Del Rey Company Being Sued For False AdvertisingA Marina Del Rey Company claims its fire protection product can keep homes from burning, but a new lawsuit claims the product does no such thing.
Off-Duty LAPD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man In Corona Costco Described As Suspect In Court DocumentsThe off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer who said he fired his gun in self-defense in a June shooting at a Corona Costco that killed one man and seriously injured his parents is described as a suspect in court documents obtained by CBS2.
Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Shooting In GlendalePolice are searching for the suspect of a fatal shooting Monday night in Glendale.
Power Restored In Parts Of Santa ClaritaA reported 2,100 customers were without power in the Santa Clarita area Monday night.
Newport Beach Fugitive Captured in MexicoThe millionaire real estate investor has been on the run for more than four years.