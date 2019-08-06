Long Beach Neighborhood Evacuated Amid StandoffPolice say a carjacking suspect barricaded himself inside a home on West Summit and Caspian Avenue. Jasmine Viel reports.

6 hours ago

Huntington Park Man Arrested For Making Criminal Threats Against Political EventThe arrest was made by Long Beach police just ahead of a Bernie Sanders rally in their city. Jasmine Viel reports.

6 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Aug. 6)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

7 hours ago

Hollywood & Highland Sold, Major Renovations Begin Next YearOne of the most popular tourist spots in Hollywood is set for a major facelift. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Man Shot To Death While Out Walking In Glendale; Search On For GunmanPolice are searching for a suspect who snuck up behind two men Monday night while they was out walking in a residential Glendale neighborhood and opened fire, killing one of them. Kara Finnstrom reports.

10 hours ago

Community Group Wants Air Pollution Mitigation Before Airport ExpansionAn expansion to the San Bernardino International Airport would mean 500 extra truck trips and 24 new flights a day, according to a local group. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

A$AP Rocky To Perform At OC Music FestivalThe rapper will perform at the Real Street Festival after being temporarily freed from a Swedish jail. Jasmine Viel reports.

11 hours ago

Agencies To Conduct Active Shooter Drill At Lakewood SchoolLA County sheriff's deputies, firefighters and Long Beach school police will take part in the drill at Hoover Middle School. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

Man Gunned Down While Taking After-Dinner Walk In GlendalePolice say a gunman in his 50s wearing glasses took off running after shooting one of two men out walking in Glendale. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

Grenade Found In Sepulveda Pass Homeless EncampmentThe encampment was being cleared a week after a brush fire tore through the area. Jasmine Viel reports.

11 hours ago

Man Dies After Being Run Over By Truck In Van Nuys Parking LotPolice say the man was lying in the roadway of a CVS parking lot. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

Boy Requests First-Day-Of-School Hug From San Bernardino Police OfficerLittle Prinz was on his way to start kindergarten when made a request to stop. Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan reports.

12 hours ago

West Nile Virus Returns To LA County, 2 Cases ReportedPublic health officials said two people have come down with the West Nile Virus in Los Angeles County.

14 hours ago

Group Files Suit Against New State Law Requiring Tax Returns From Presidential, Gubernatorial CandidatesFour California voters have sued to block a new state law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release his personal income tax returns.

14 hours ago

Report: Joshua Trees Could Disappear In Next CenturyA new study by the University of California Riverside said that due to climate change, about 80% of the namesake trees in Joshua Tree National Park may be eliminated by the year 2100.

15 hours ago

Marina Del Rey Company Being Sued For False AdvertisingA Marina Del Rey Company claims its fire protection product can keep homes from burning, but a new lawsuit claims the product does no such thing.

16 hours ago

Off-Duty LAPD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man In Corona Costco Described As Suspect In Court DocumentsThe off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer who said he fired his gun in self-defense in a June shooting at a Corona Costco that killed one man and seriously injured his parents is described as a suspect in court documents obtained by CBS2.

17 hours ago

Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Shooting In GlendalePolice are searching for the suspect of a fatal shooting Monday night in Glendale.

18 hours ago

Power Restored In Parts Of Santa ClaritaA reported 2,100 customers were without power in the Santa Clarita area Monday night.

18 hours ago

Newport Beach Fugitive Captured in MexicoThe millionaire real estate investor has been on the run for more than four years.

18 hours ago