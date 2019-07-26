County Fire Officials In Need Of Funds For Updated EquipmentThe Los Angeles County Fire Department held a public meeting Thursday to raise awareness of the challenges it is facing.

8 hours ago

Clippers Unveil Plans For 26-Acre Campus In InglewoodThe Los Angeles Clippers Thursday unveiled renderings for the team's privately-financed sports and entertainment center anchored by the new basketball arena in Inglewood.

10 hours ago

Explosion At Rialto Firework Bunker Lights Up The SkyA firework explosion inside of a bunker in Rialto lasted close to an hour and led to the evacuation of nearby homes as firefighters battled the blaze.

11 hours ago

Yorba Linda Middle School Teacher Arrested On Suspicion Of Molesting Female StudentDaniel Methe, a 44-year-old Yorba Linda Middle School teacher, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting an underage student, sheriff's officials announced.

11 hours ago

Deadly Orange Line Bus Shooting Connected To Multiple Slayings In San Fernando ValleyA person was shot and killed aboard the Orange Line bus in Van Nuys Thursday afternoon in what was later connected to multiple deadly shootings in the San Fernando Valley area.

11 hours ago

SFV Crime Spree Leaves 4 Dead, Including Suspect's Father And BrotherSix people in total were shot during the rampage that began in Canoga Park and stretched into North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys before officers caught up with 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza.

11 hours ago

"Giant Leap for The City": Mayor Garcetti Announces New Initiative To Tackle HomelessnessLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti walked the streets of Skid Row Thursday morning as he announces a new initiative that he hopes will improve the city's homeless crisis.

11 hours ago

16 Marines Accused Of Human Smuggling, Drug ChargesAs Stacey Butler reports, it's not the only drug-related scandal facing the Marines at the moment.

12 hours ago

Pedestrian Fatally Hit On NB 710 Freeway At ImperialCHP responded to the northbound lanes near Imperial Highway around 10:30 p.m. All lanes were expected to be blocked for 90 minutes.

12 hours ago

4 Automakers Reach Emissions Deal With CaliforniaFord, Volkswagen, BMW and Honda have agreed to increase gas mileage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

12 hours ago

Deadly Shooting Reported In PomonaA suspect is at large, police said. Stu Mundel reports.

13 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Organization Shares Gift Of Dance With AllPat Harvey introduces us to Straight Up Abilities, a group that shares the joy of dance with those of all abilities. Recently, the dancers got the chance of a lifetime when they were treated to a workshop by the dancers of the Royal Ballet at the Music Center. For more information about these local organizations, visit www.MusicCenter.org or www.StraightUpAbilities.com.

13 hours ago

LAFD Conducting Cliff Rescue In RPVThe Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to a cove near Palos Verdes Drive South and Peppertree Drive around 8 p.m. SKY9's Stu Mundel was overhead.

14 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Happy Ending To Contractor Nightmare StoryIt started out as a construction nightmare when a couple lost $16,000 to a contractor. After Kristine Lazar reported for 2 On Your Side, Yvonne Williams and her pastor husband, E.L. Williams, who had had a stroke, had viewers and a new contractor come to the rescue.

14 hours ago

Explosion At Rialto Firework Bunker Last For Nearly 1 Hour, Homes EvacuatedA firework explosion inside of a bunker in Rialto lasted close to an hour and led to the evacuation of nearby homes.

14 hours ago

Accused Sex Trafficker Jerry Epstein May Have Attempted SuicideOfficials said Epstein was found on the floor of his prison cell crying, semi-lucid and depressed. Sara Donchey reports.

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (July 25)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Juan Fernandez and Alex Biston report.

15 hours ago

16 Camp Pendleton Marines Arrested For Human Smuggling, Drug CrimesThe arrests conducted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and 1st Marine Division took place during a battalion formation, the Marine Corps announced in a statement.

15 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment: A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In SwedenA$AP Rocky will face trial in Sweden, B.B King's daughter is upset about her father's guitars going to auction, and more on today's "Eye On Entertainment."

15 hours ago