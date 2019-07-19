To adopt Maddie, call (805) 388-4345 and ask for ID# A640960.
Pets2Love: Maddie
Legacy Triathlon Launched Ahead Of 2028 Olympic GamesAthletes of all ages will swim, bike and run during this week's competition. Tina Patel reports.
Rollover Crash Kills Person Living On 405 Freeway EmbankmentThe driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local trauma center in unknown condition. Jennifer Kim reports.
After Rescuing Owner, Firefighters Rush Dog To Veterinarian In Critical ConditionThe Australian shepherd had jumped out of the wreckage and was found hiding near stairs. Kandiss Crone reports.
Hit-And-Run Kills Homeless Man In Front Of West LA Kaiser FacilityInvestigators at the scene canvassed the area found debris from the suspect's vehicle and are searching now for surveillance video. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Granada Hills Girl's Softball Pitch Crushes Bottle Cap ChallengeA pitch from a 12-year-old softball player from Granada Hills knocked the cap off a bottle without knocking it over. Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan report.
Man Visiting From Korea Found SafeWonhee Chea, 82, had gotten lost in the Pico-Union area at about 6 a.m. Thursday and walked all the way to Chinatown. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Chevrolet Unveils Dramatic New Look For Iconic CorvetteChevrolet introduced the the brand’s first-ever production mid-engine Corvette in Tustin on Thursday.
Local Artist Pays Tribute To Late Angel's Pitcher Tyler Skaggs With MuralA local artist paid tribute to the late Angel's pitcher Tyler Skaggs with a mural across from Skaggs' old baseball field at Santa Monica High School.
Riverside Police Hoping $10K Reward Will Help Lead To Suspect Who Gunned Down Mother Of 4Linda Ferguson's children say they act like they are okay but "we are not okay." Nicole Comstock reports.
People Making A Difference: Local Artisans Literally Find Key To Ending HomelessnessThe Giving Keys is a company that pays it forward by hiring people transitioning out of homelessness. Pat Harvey reports. For more on the Workforce, go to UnitedwayLA.org/workforce. For more on The Giving Keys, co to www.thegivingkeys.com/
Video Appears To Show Uniformed Santa Ana Officer Engaged In Lewd Act In Patrol VehicleSanta Ana police are investigating after newly released video appeared to show a uniformed police officer engaged in a sex act in a patrol vehicle.
Disturbing Security Video Shows Suspect Shooting Assault Weapon During Gun BattleA 7-year-old boy was hit in the crossfire. The suspect remains at large. Rachel Kim reports.
Search Underway For 82-Year-Old Man Visiting Daughter In LAThe search is underway for an 82-year-old man who went missing this morning, and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public's help.
Compton Woman Says Brother's Final Resting Place Is In Deplorable ShapeMamie Bruton told CBS2's Dave Lopez that her brother's final resting place is a mess. For one thing, the mausoleum where his body is located is always locked. Said the owner, if the door remain unlocked the homeless have gone in and had sex and taken drugs.
Trump Says He Was 'Not Happy' About 'Send Her Back' Rally ChantPresident Trump on Thursday insisted he was "not happy" with his supporters' chant to "send her home," referring to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Dog Injured In Rollover Crash Taken By Ambulance To Emergency VetA car landed on the front lawn of a fire station in the 2800 block of Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita Thursday night.
Rollover Crash Traps 2 In Vehicle On Lawn Of Fire StationA car landed on the front lawn of a fire station in the 2800 block of Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita Thursday night.
Jaime Maggio Introduces The Porsche ExperienceWe all sit for countless hours in our cars, but how about a place where you can actually enjoy some time in a motor vehicle? Here's our Jaime Maggio introducing one of the biggest thrill rides around.
Former LASD Official Says She Quit Over Demand To Reinstate Deputy Fired For Alleged AbuseThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is again under fire after a former LASD official testified that she resigned in protest over the reinstatement of a deputy accused of domestic violence, stalking and harassment of a woman he previously dated.
CBSLA: The Rundown - PM Edition (July 18)The latest news, weather, and sports with Sharon Tay and Alex Biston.
Family Accuses Nike Store Manager of Racial Profiling; Nike InvestigatingNike officials Thursday announced an investigation into allegations by a black family that they were racially profiled and wrongly accused of shoplifting by a white manager at the athletic apparel company's Santa Monica store.
One Arrested, Several Detained After Deputies Raid Hollywood Hills Home Of Rapper YGOne man was arrested and several more detained when deputies served a search warrant a Hollywood Hills home belonging to rapper YG in connection to a pursuit and shootout that killed an innocent bystander earlier this month.
Police Search For Gunman Who Shot And Killed Woman In East HollywoodPolice were searching for a gunman after a woman was shot and killed in East Hollywood on Thursday.
Trespasser Stabs Dog To Death In Front Yard Of Pomona HomePolice are searching for a man who was caught on security video trespassing onto the front yard of a Pomona home and then stabbing a dog to death.
LA Sued For Seizing Homeless Property During SweepsHomeless advocates announced Thursday they have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles over what they claim is the unlawful seizure and destruction of property belonging to homeless people during sweeps.
Earth, Wind And Fire, Sally Field Among 2019 Kennedy Center HonoreesSinger Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, And San Francisco Symphony Conductor and Music Director Michael Tislon Thomas will also be honored. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
Katy Perry In Courtroom For First Day Of Copyright Infringement TrialShe was seen nodding her to the beat of her song "Dark Horse" as it was played for jurors. Tina Patel reports.
Sports Equipment Building Catches Fire At Magnolia High School In AnaheimInvestigators are trying to determine if the fire was an accident. DeMarco Morgan reports.