Riverside Police Hoping $10K Reward Will Help Lead To Suspect Who Gunned Down Mother Of 4Linda Ferguson's children say they act like they are okay but "we are not okay." Nicole Comstock reports.

8 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Local Artisans Literally Find Key To Ending HomelessnessThe Giving Keys is a company that pays it forward by hiring people transitioning out of homelessness. Pat Harvey reports. For more on the Workforce, go to UnitedwayLA.org/workforce. For more on The Giving Keys, co to www.thegivingkeys.com/

9 hours ago

Video Appears To Show Uniformed Santa Ana Officer Engaged In Lewd Act In Patrol VehicleSanta Ana police are investigating after newly released video appeared to show a uniformed police officer engaged in a sex act in a patrol vehicle.

9 hours ago

Disturbing Security Video Shows Suspect Shooting Assault Weapon During Gun BattleA 7-year-old boy was hit in the crossfire. The suspect remains at large. Rachel Kim reports.

10 hours ago

Search Underway For 82-Year-Old Man Visiting Daughter In LAThe search is underway for an 82-year-old man who went missing this morning, and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public's help.

10 hours ago

Compton Woman Says Brother's Final Resting Place Is In Deplorable ShapeMamie Bruton told CBS2's Dave Lopez that her brother's final resting place is a mess. For one thing, the mausoleum where his body is located is always locked. Said the owner, if the door remain unlocked the homeless have gone in and had sex and taken drugs.

11 hours ago

Trump Says He Was 'Not Happy' About 'Send Her Back' Rally ChantPresident Trump on Thursday insisted he was "not happy" with his supporters' chant to "send her home," referring to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

11 hours ago

Dog Injured In Rollover Crash Taken By Ambulance To Emergency VetA car landed on the front lawn of a fire station in the 2800 block of Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita Thursday night.

11 hours ago

Rollover Crash Traps 2 In Vehicle On Lawn Of Fire StationA car landed on the front lawn of a fire station in the 2800 block of Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita Thursday night.

11 hours ago

Jaime Maggio Introduces The Porsche ExperienceWe all sit for countless hours in our cars, but how about a place where you can actually enjoy some time in a motor vehicle? Here's our Jaime Maggio introducing one of the biggest thrill rides around.

11 hours ago

Former LASD Official Says She Quit Over Demand To Reinstate Deputy Fired For Alleged AbuseThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is again under fire after a former LASD official testified that she resigned in protest over the reinstatement of a deputy accused of domestic violence, stalking and harassment of a woman he previously dated.

14 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown - PM Edition (July 18)The latest news, weather, and sports with Sharon Tay and Alex Biston.

14 hours ago

Family Accuses Nike Store Manager of Racial Profiling; Nike InvestigatingNike officials Thursday announced an investigation into allegations by a black family that they were racially profiled and wrongly accused of shoplifting by a white manager at the athletic apparel company's Santa Monica store.

15 hours ago

One Arrested, Several Detained After Deputies Raid Hollywood Hills Home Of Rapper YGOne man was arrested and several more detained when deputies served a search warrant a Hollywood Hills home belonging to rapper YG in connection to a pursuit and shootout that killed an innocent bystander earlier this month.

15 hours ago

Police Search For Gunman Who Shot And Killed Woman In East HollywoodPolice were searching for a gunman after a woman was shot and killed in East Hollywood on Thursday.

15 hours ago

Trespasser Stabs Dog To Death In Front Yard Of Pomona HomePolice are searching for a man who was caught on security video trespassing onto the front yard of a Pomona home and then stabbing a dog to death.

16 hours ago

LA Sued For Seizing Homeless Property During SweepsHomeless advocates announced Thursday they have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles over what they claim is the unlawful seizure and destruction of property belonging to homeless people during sweeps.

19 hours ago

Earth, Wind And Fire, Sally Field Among 2019 Kennedy Center HonoreesSinger Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, And San Francisco Symphony Conductor and Music Director Michael Tislon Thomas will also be honored. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

20 hours ago

Katy Perry In Courtroom For First Day Of Copyright Infringement TrialShe was seen nodding her to the beat of her song "Dark Horse" as it was played for jurors. Tina Patel reports.

20 hours ago

Sports Equipment Building Catches Fire At Magnolia High School In AnaheimInvestigators are trying to determine if the fire was an accident. DeMarco Morgan reports.

20 hours ago