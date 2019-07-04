Video footage from inside a Ridgecrest restaurant captured the intense swaying that occurred when a powerful M6.4 earthquake shook the town on Tuesday.
Video Captures Intense Swaying Inside Ridgecrest Restaurant During Earthquake
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
Power And Water Out In Trona Following M6.4 EarthquakeThe town of Trona was without power and water Thursday afternoon following a sizable 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck earlier in the day. Trona is the closest town to the quake's epicenter.
Video Captures Intense Swaying Inside Ridgecrest Restaurant During EarthquakeVideo footage from inside a Ridgecrest restaurant captured the intense swaying that occurred when a powerful M6.4 earthquake shook the town on Tuesday.
Los Angeles To Lower Shake Alert App Threshold Following M6.4 EarthquakeThe City of Los Angeles announced they would lower the threshold on the current Shake Alert L.A. App following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled the city.
Woman And Child Uninjured After Their Mobile Home Was Damaged In Ridgecrest EarthquakeA woman and her child were inside a mobile home in Ridgecrest when it was damaged during a powerful M6.4 earthquake that jolted the town on Thursday.
Ridgecrest Mayor Addresses Damages Caused By Major M6.4 EarthquakeRidgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden addressed the damages and minor injuries following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the city on Thursday morning.
People Attending Anime Expo In Downtown LA Report Feeling Ridgecrest EarthquakePeople attending the Anime Expo in Downtown L.A. reported that they felt tremors after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Ridgecrest Thursday morning.
Ridgecrest Aftershocks Felt In LA, As Far North As VegasThe shaking didn't stop Thursday following the magnitude-6.4 quake.
WATCH: M6.4 Quake Jolts Anchors, Sways Lights At CBSLADid you feel it? Here in Studio City, we were definitely shaken by the magnitude-6.4 quake Thursday.
What It Was Like Inside CBSLA During The QuakeDid you feel it? We definitely were shaken by the magnitude-6.4 quake Thursday.
More Videos
Dr. Lucy Jones Discusses Largest SoCal Quake In 20 YearsA 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck in in the remote Kern County community of Searles Valley Thursday morning, about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles and near the Mojave Desert.
Earthquake Causes Fires, Broken Water Lines In San Bernardino Co.A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck in in the remote Kern County community of Searles Valley Thursday morning, about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles and near the Mojave Desert.
CBSLA: The Rundown (July 4)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Rose Bowl Ready for AmericaFestThe 93rd annual AmericaFest, billed as California's longest-running Independence Day fireworks show, will feature a display of more than a ton of fireworks.
NSYNC Star Joey Fatone Talks Game Show 'Common Knowledge'NYSNC star Joey Fatone dropped by the KCAL9 studio to talk about his game show "Common Knowledge."
Shootout Between Deputies, Suspects During Wild Pursuit From Compton To Inglewood; Body FoundA person was found shot to death in the street after Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect during a pursuit late Wednesday night that wound its way from Compton into Inglewood. Kandiss Crone reports.
Suspects Fire On Deputies During Wild Pursuit From Compton To Inglewood; Body FoundA shooting involving Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Compton late Wednesday night prompted a wild pursuit in which the suspects fired multiple times on Los deputies before the chase came to an end in Inglewood, where they escaped, several of whom are believed to be at large.
Riverside County Animal Shelter Asks People To Hold Off On Surrendering PetsA Riverside County animal shelter is pleading with people to stop surrendering unwanted animals until after the Fourth of July.
DOJ says it will "reevaluate" adding citizenship census questionThe Trump administration signaled on Wednesday that it is exploring a "path forward" to add a question on U.S. citizenship to the 2020 census, despite a Supreme Court decision last week that appeared to have effectively blocked the government from going ahead with the controversial change.
Dodgers Pitcher Gives Back By Reading To Area ChildrenThe Los Angeles Dodgers have teamed up with the Los Angeles Public Library for the annual Summer Reading Challenge.
As 7-Year-Old Fights For Life, Port Hueneme Fire Fights Police Claims They Failed To Help Child Shot In The HeadA vigil was held this evening outside the home where the little 7-year-old girl was shot. Meanwhile, the fire and police departments are telling different versions about how both responded to the tragedy. Rachel Kim reports.
Duarte Hosts Fireworks Display Months After Residents Vote To Ban Sale Of FireworksResidents passed the measure to ban personal use of fireworks by three percent last November. CBS2/KCAL9's Jake Reiner found a lot of people who were thrilled to have fireworks to look at -- at least.
Officer Shoots Chino Homeowner During Execution Of Drug-Related Search WarrantKCAL 9 News at 10:00 p.m.
Construction Worker Killed In Trench Collapse At Encino HomeNeighbors told CBS2/KCAL9's Brittney Hopper the home had been under construction for some time. The name and age of the victim has not been revealed.
Locals Share Tips To Land Hard-To-Get Beach ReservationsSome lucky families who were able to get reserved spots at Bolsa Chica State Beach for the Fourth of July holiday share their secrets to getting these high-demand spaces.
Inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate Performs Fourth Of July PoemIn honor of America's 243rd birthday, "CBS This Morning" asked 21-year-old Amanda Gorman, the inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States, to write a poem commemorating the occasion. Her poem, "Believer's Hymn for the Republic," is set to music performed by the Boston Pops Orchestra.
Construction Worker Killed When Trench Collapses In EncinoThe accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. Louise Avenue. Stu Mundel reports.
Tanks, flyovers and fireworks: What to know about Trump's July 4th extravaganzaTanks on the National Mall and flyovers are all part of the Fourth of July display ordered by President Donald Trump.
Lifeguards Offer Tips To Keep You Safe In The WaterThis holiday weekend, the beaches will be packed. Lifeguards want the public to be safe and offer some simple tips to CBS2/KCAL9's Randy Paige.
Homeless Man Suspected Of Violently Attacking Woman Appears In CourtHector Manuel Ulloa appeared in court Wednesday for attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking an unsuspecting 63-year-old victim.