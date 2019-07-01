Mexican City Covered In 3-Feet Of Hail After Freak Summer StormThe Mexican city of Guadalajara woke up Sunday morning to more than 3 feet of ice in some areas after a heavy hailstorm swept through the region.

1 Killed In La Puente Triple ShootingPolice are searching for two men in a silver or dark gray SUV, possibly a Jeep. Kandiss Crone reports.

Gas Prices Jump As New Tax Goes Into EffectJust ahead of the Fourth of July long weekend, road trippers are going to find filling up a lot more expensive. Tina Patel reports.

New Police Body Cam, Ammunition Laws Go Into Effect July 1Background checks are now required to buy ammunition in California, while police departments will have to release body cam footage within 45 days. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

Juvenile Arrested After Car Chase Ends With Crash In El MonteOfficers first tried to stop the sedan for a possible DUI. DeMarco Morgan reports.

CNET Tech Minute: Waterproof Gadgets Make Summer More FunElectronic gadgets don't have to be tucked away in a dry place at the pool or beach. Kara Tsuboi reports.

2 Shot While Sitting In Their Car In West CovinaThe two were transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Desmond Shaw reports.

Our Jim Hill Gets Lifetime AchievementCBS2/KCAL9 Sports Director Jim Hill got the lifetime achievement award Sunday evening at the 61st annual So-Cal Journalism Awards. The Joseph M. Quinn Award if the highest honor bestowed by the LA Press Club. Chris Holmstrom and Sara Donchey report.

High Temperatures Bring Throngs Out To The BeachesThe heat is on which is why a lot of people decided to take off -- take off to the beach. Cristy Fajardo reports.

An Expected $.06 Per Gallon Gas Tax Starts TonightThe increase in price is expected to send gas prices soaring. Brittney Hopper spoke to consumers who were less than thrilled.

1 Dead, 2 More Wounded In La Puente ShootingAuthorities say three people were shot, one fatally, this evening in La Puente. Jeff Nguyen reports.

CicLAvia Marks A MilestoneSince 2010, there have been 200 miles of CicLAvia roads in Los Angeles. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (June 30)The 90s are here and the 100s are coming. Alex Biston reports.

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (June 30)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Chris Holmstrom and Alex Biston report.

Deadly Accidents Claim At Least 3 Lives In San Dimas, WillowbrookTwo people were killed in San Dimas and six were injured in a crash involving five vehicles. In Willowbrook, one man was killed in a head-on crash. The other driver had moderate injuries. Sarah Donchey reports.

Rescued Hiker, 73, Released From The HospitalEugene Jo is now home recuperating from his seven-day ordeal. Joy Benedict reports.

Girl, 6, Drowns At Altadena CampThe girl was rushed to a hospital but could not be revived. Greg Mills reports.

New Research Suggests That Coffee Could Help With Weight LossA new study in the Scientific Reports shows that a cup of Joe could help with weight loss. Tom Wait reports.

Lifestyle Expert Offers These Tips For The Summer TravelerSadie Murray appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday morning to showcase summer travel products. Amy Johnson reports.

Jewel Levine Foundation Supporting Those In Need Of Financial Assistance While Undergoing Medical TreatmentThe founders of the Jewel Levine Foundation appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday morning to discuss its mission. Amy Johnson reports.

