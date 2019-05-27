Pursuit Suspect Flees From Police On Foot

Gold Star Family Looks To Honor Son's Legacy In Call For ReformA La Canada family is spending their Memorial Day honoring their son - and pledging to do what they can to spare other families pain.

5 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 27)Here's the latest news from Monday at 5 p.m.

5 hours ago

Armed Man In Trump Mask, Armor, Slashes Tires In Mission ViejoA man carrying a loaded gun and wearing a mask of President Donald Trump was arrested after being caught slashing tires and vandalizing a car in Mission Viejo early Monday morning, authorities say.

6 hours ago

Tanker Leaking Hydrogen Peroxide Shuts Down I-5 Near CastaicA Sig Alert was issued for the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare south of Templin Highway.

6 hours ago

Dead Infant Found Behind Building In Bellflower; Investigation UnderwayAuthorities say detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant whose body was located behind a building in Bellflower. Greg Mills reports.

8 hours ago

New School With Focus On Media Arts To Open To Students In The FallThe Academy of Media Arts opens to students this Fall. Dana Hammond, the school's CEO, appeared on KCAL9 News on Monday with details. Sandra Mitchell reports.

11 hours ago

Minivan Slams Into Tax Prep Business In LynwoodA minivan destroyed the front entrance of a tax preparation business in Lynwood after careening into the building early Monday morning. Kandiss Crone reports.

11 hours ago

Officers Deploy Spike Strips, Take Elderly Driver Into Custody After South LA PursuitAn elderly woman was arrested after authorities say she led police on a slow-speed pursuit through South Los Angeles.Sandra Mitchell reports.

11 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 27)We're expecting partly cloudy skies with temperatures into the high 60s. Alex Biston reports.

11 hours ago

Animal-Rights Activists Enraged Following Death Of 26th Racehouse At Santa Anita ParkAnimal-rights activists are outraged after another horse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park after a race. Sandra Mitchell reports.

11 hours ago

Racing Continues At Santa Anita Despite 26th Horse Death This SeasonA horse had to be euthanized after suffering an injury Sunday while racing at Santa Anita Park. It's the 26th horse to die while racing or training at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.

14 hours ago

Names Of 7,000 Fallen Heroes Read During Memorial Day Ceremony In Long BeachActive-duty military and veterans Monday took part in reading out the names of the nearly 7,000 service members who have died in the line of duty since 9/11. The names are listed on a memorial wall at Rosie the Riveter Park in Long Beach.

14 hours ago

Free Gas For Veterans This Memorial Day In Canoga Park, Huntington BeachAs a thank you for their service, veterans can get free gas this Memorial Day in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

14 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (May 27)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

15 hours ago

Fire Tears Through Anaheim Apartment BuildingA fire killed a dog and injured one person at a two-story apartment building in Anaheim late Sunday night, also displacing 10 residents in the process.

16 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On 105 Freeway In Harbor GatewayA man who walked into traffic on the 105 Freeway in Harbor Gateway North early Monday morning was struck and killed by a vehicle.

17 hours ago

Families Won't Let Rain Damper Their Holiday Beach Camping TripCBS2's Jeff Nguyen says most campers came prepared for a little wet weather -- complete with movies to watch in the RV.

1 day ago

Bizarre Standoff Follows Pursuit Of SuspectA pursuit of a suspect ends in Compton ... and lots of confusion. Desmond Shaw reports in Sky2.

1 day ago

Police In Possible Standoff With Suspect Following PursuitIt is believed the suspect may have assaulted an officer. Desmond Shaw is live over the scene in Compton.

1 day ago

Dust Advisory Issued In Parts Of Riverside CountyStrong winds are expected to blow through Riverside County Sunday and early Monday. Officials have issued a dust advisory about air quality. Chris Holmstrom reports.

1 day ago