RAW VIDEO: Rabbi Recounts Terrifying Moments Shooter Opened Fire Inside Poway Synagogue

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (April 27)We're getting a quick cooling trend and maybe even some rain. Amber Lee reports.

Mother, Aunt Of Missing 6-Year-Old Arrested For His MurderAlthough Duke Flores' body has not been found, officials believe the boy is dead. His mother and an aunt have been charged with his murder. Adrianna Weingold reports.

Both Sides Of 710 Freeway In East Los Angeles Shut Down By Downed Power LinesThe northbound and southbound lanes of the Long Beach (710) Freeway were shut down Saturday in East Los Angeles after utility lines were pulled down onto vehicles by construction equipment, authorities said.

Good Samaritan Fatally Shot Trying To Break Up Fight Outside 7-ElevenAngel Rosas, 38, was declared dead at the scene. The incident took place outside a 7-Eleven in El Monte. Joy Benedict reports.

Victim Identified In Deadly Synagogue ShootingThe victim has been identified in the deadly synagogue shooting in Poway Saturday that also injured three others. Laurie Gilbert Kay is the victim killed. Jeff Nguyen reports.

1 Dead, 3 Wounded In Synagogue ShootingA shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning. The suspect in custody is identified as John T. Earnest, 19, of San Diego. He reportedly posted an anti-Semitic manifesto hours before the shooting. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Coming Up Tonight: Mike Trout Talks About His Angels FutureThe baseball superstar also sat down with CBS2/KCA9 Sports Director Jim Hill and talked about being the game's best and his teammates.

Poway Synagogue Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 InjuredDeadly violence at a house of worship in San Diego. One person is dead after a synagogue shooting. The teenage suspect is in custody after the deadly attack in the community of Poway about 20 miles north of San Diego. Tom Wait reports.

Poway Synagogue Shooting News ConferenceA shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning.

Grandfather And Dateless Teen Don Matching Looks For Prom PhotosKaylah Bell shared her and her grandfathers matching looks on Twitter to share the sweet story saying, “My papa knew I didn’t have a date to my prom so he matched me !!!!!!!!”

Motivational Speaker Charles Dunn Discusses New BookMotivational speaker Charles Dunn discusses his new book "I Will Not Be Denied" with KCAL 9's Amy Johnson.

Restaurant Owner Forces Eviction Of Longtime Venice ResidentThe owner of the popular sausage restaurant Wurstküche is forcing a family in Venice to leave their longtime home after he purchased the property.

Man Shot And Killed In El Monte 7-Eleven Parking LotA man was fatally injured outside of a 7-Eleven in El Monte Friday night. Witnesses said the victim was trying to break up some sort of argument when he was shot and killed.

Lifestyle Expert Sadie Murray Shares This Year's Top Mother's Day GiftsLifestyle expert Sadie Murray helps you get ready for Mother's Day by sharing this year's trending Mother's Day gifts.

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (April 27)Spring is in full force. Expect dense fog Saturday morning with cooler temps throughout the week.

Cooling Trend: In Some Parts Of Southern California, Home Prices Are DippingHomes in Orange County are going for below asking price. CBS2's Jeff Nguyen explains what's happening in the Southern California housing market.

It's Already Trump Vs. Biden -- Within Hours Of Declaring He's In, The 2 Men Trade BarbsTrump made fun of Biden's age and Biden continued to hammer home that the president made a big misstep by suggesting there were "fine people" in white supremacist groups. Laurie Perez reports.

Double Homicide Suspect Has Long Rap Sheet Involving Violent CrimesJamon Buggs has had many run-ins with the law including break-ins, burglaries, DUIs, domestic violence and weapons charges. Stacey Butler reports.

Search Dogs Join The Hunt For Missing 6-Year-Old Who Has AutismA relative of the boy's told KCAL9's Nicole Comstock the Duke Flores' mother has changed her story.

Hundreds Quarantined After Measles ScareHundreds of people right now remain quarantined on the campuses of UCLA and Cal State LA amid those fears of a measles outbreak. At one point over a thousand people were affected. Rachel Kim reports.

