Categories: News, KCALTV
Reckless Driving, DUI Suspect Taken Into Custody After PIT Maneuver Ends Pursuit
A nearly hour-long police chase ended in Playa Vista after the suspect surrendered.

Latest Videos

Reckless Driving, DUI Suspect Taken Into Custody After PIT Maneuver Ends PursuitA nearly hour-long police chase ended in Playa Vista after the suspect surrendered.
Original 'Avengers' Stars Immortalized At TCL Chinese TheatreRobert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner were honored in Hollywood. Tina Patel reports.
38 More Dogs Found At Coachella Home Of Suspected Puppy DumperThe dogs have been confiscated and taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus for care. Peter Daut reports.
UCLA, Cal State LA, 2 Restaurants Recently Exposed To MeaslesFive cases of measles have been confirmed in LA County this year. Kandiss Crone reports.
ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attacks In Sri LankaVideo has also surfaced of one of the terrorists just moments before the explosions. Hermela Aregawi reports.
Former Spectrum SportsNet Host Accuses Luke Walton Of Sexual AssaultIn a lawsuit, Kelli Tennant says the former Lakers player and coach threw her on a bed and groped her when she went to see him about a book she wrote. Kara Finnstrom reports.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (April 23)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (April 23)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Second Sister Struck By Semi Dies Of Her InjuriesAmy Lorenzo, 12, died Monday at a hospital, several weeks after the crash that killed her sister, 14-year-old Marlene. Suzanne Marques reports.

More Videos

2 Restaurants, Local Universities Sites Of Recent Measles ExposureFive cases of measles have been confirmed in Los Angeles County. Kandiss Crone reports.
Investigation Continues Into Double Murder In Newport BeachWendi Miller, 48, and Darren Parch, 38, were found dead in a Newport Beach apartment Sunday night by his roommate. Tina Patel reports.
Former Lakers Player And Coach Luke Walton Accused Of Sexual AssaultFormer Spectrum SportsNet Host Kelli Tennant filed a lawsuit Monday against the now-Sacramento Kings coach. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Endangered Baby Zebra Born At LA ZooThe 3-week-old foal will meet the media today. Peter Daut and Suzanne Marques report.
Fatal Plane Crash Destroyed 1940s Aircraft That Was Last Of Its KindThe 1940s-era aircraft was so rare, it was the only one still in flight. Peter Daut reports.
Father Gravely Wounded After Gunshots Erupt At Custody ExchangeAn argument led to a shooting outside a Granada Hills apartment complex. Suzanne Marques reports.
Body Of Missing Newport Beach Mother Found Along With 1 Other VictimA missing mother was found dead in an apartment in Newport Beach along with one other victim leading police to investigate a double homicide.
Growing Measles Concerns In LA CountyConcerns are growing tonight about a measles outbreak in LA County. Chris Holmstrom reports.
Kelli Tennant File Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Luke WaltonAccording to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of former Spectrum SportsNet host Kelli Tennant, who alleges Walton assaulted her at the Casa Del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica.
Memorial Held For El Camino College Student Killed In DUI CrashMonday the El Camino College community memorialized a student killed last week in a DUI crash. Laurie Perez reports.
Man Injured In Granada Hills ShootingA 40-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Granada Hills Monday night. He was transported to a hospital but his condition was not immediately released.
Gorillas Photo Bomb Park Ranger In Democratic Republic Of CongoA photo posted by a park ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo of gorillas mimicking human behavior went viral on Instagram.
Stars Arrive At 'Avengers: Endgame' World PremierStars arrived on the purple carpet in Downtown Los Angeles Monday evening for Marvel's final movie.
Missing Mom 1 Of 2 People Found Dead At Newport Beach HomeAuthorities say a mom who was reported missing was among two people found dead.
Preview Of Jim Hill's Interview With Mike TroutMike Trout shares where his competitive edge began! Jim Hill’s one-on-one with the Angels star tonight at 6pm on CBS2 and on Sports Central at 10:45pm on KCAL9
Coachella Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Newborn Puppies In Garbage BinA woman who allegedly threw a bag filled with puppies into a trash bin in Coachella has been arrested.
A Toddler Is Expected To Recover After Falling into A Residential Oil TankA toddler who fell into an underground storage tank Sunday afternoon in La Puente is recovering after undergoing surgery.
New Allegations Against Former USC DoctorsMore former students have come forward to say they were sexually abused by two USC doctors. The sexual misconduct scandal has now expanded against USC. Randy Paige reports.
CBSLA: The Rundown (April 22)Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/22 at 5 p.m.
Measles Outbreak Investigated In LA County After 5 New Cases ConfirmedThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a measles outbreak after five new measles cases were confirmed so far this year among county residents.

More Videos

Videos by Category

Politics
Weather
News