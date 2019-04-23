Reckless Driving, DUI Suspect Taken Into Custody After PIT Maneuver Ends Pursuit

2 Restaurants, Local Universities Sites Of Recent Measles ExposureFive cases of measles have been confirmed in Los Angeles County. Kandiss Crone reports.

4 hours ago

Investigation Continues Into Double Murder In Newport BeachWendi Miller, 48, and Darren Parch, 38, were found dead in a Newport Beach apartment Sunday night by his roommate. Tina Patel reports.

4 hours ago

Former Lakers Player And Coach Luke Walton Accused Of Sexual AssaultFormer Spectrum SportsNet Host Kelli Tennant filed a lawsuit Monday against the now-Sacramento Kings coach. Kara Finnstrom reports.

5 hours ago

Endangered Baby Zebra Born At LA ZooThe 3-week-old foal will meet the media today. Peter Daut and Suzanne Marques report.

5 hours ago

Fatal Plane Crash Destroyed 1940s Aircraft That Was Last Of Its KindThe 1940s-era aircraft was so rare, it was the only one still in flight. Peter Daut reports.

5 hours ago

Father Gravely Wounded After Gunshots Erupt At Custody ExchangeAn argument led to a shooting outside a Granada Hills apartment complex. Suzanne Marques reports.

5 hours ago

Body Of Missing Newport Beach Mother Found Along With 1 Other VictimA missing mother was found dead in an apartment in Newport Beach along with one other victim leading police to investigate a double homicide.

14 hours ago

Growing Measles Concerns In LA CountyConcerns are growing tonight about a measles outbreak in LA County. Chris Holmstrom reports.

14 hours ago

Kelli Tennant File Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Luke WaltonAccording to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of former Spectrum SportsNet host Kelli Tennant, who alleges Walton assaulted her at the Casa Del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica.

14 hours ago

Memorial Held For El Camino College Student Killed In DUI CrashMonday the El Camino College community memorialized a student killed last week in a DUI crash. Laurie Perez reports.

14 hours ago

Man Injured In Granada Hills ShootingA 40-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Granada Hills Monday night. He was transported to a hospital but his condition was not immediately released.

15 hours ago

Gorillas Photo Bomb Park Ranger In Democratic Republic Of CongoA photo posted by a park ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo of gorillas mimicking human behavior went viral on Instagram.

16 hours ago

Stars Arrive At 'Avengers: Endgame' World PremierStars arrived on the purple carpet in Downtown Los Angeles Monday evening for Marvel's final movie.

18 hours ago

Missing Mom 1 Of 2 People Found Dead At Newport Beach HomeAuthorities say a mom who was reported missing was among two people found dead.

18 hours ago

Preview Of Jim Hill's Interview With Mike TroutMike Trout shares where his competitive edge began! Jim Hill’s one-on-one with the Angels star tonight at 6pm on CBS2 and on Sports Central at 10:45pm on KCAL9

18 hours ago

Coachella Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Newborn Puppies In Garbage BinA woman who allegedly threw a bag filled with puppies into a trash bin in Coachella has been arrested.

18 hours ago

A Toddler Is Expected To Recover After Falling into A Residential Oil TankA toddler who fell into an underground storage tank Sunday afternoon in La Puente is recovering after undergoing surgery.

19 hours ago

New Allegations Against Former USC DoctorsMore former students have come forward to say they were sexually abused by two USC doctors. The sexual misconduct scandal has now expanded against USC. Randy Paige reports.

19 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (April 22)Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/22 at 5 p.m.

19 hours ago

Measles Outbreak Investigated In LA County After 5 New Cases ConfirmedThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a measles outbreak after five new measles cases were confirmed so far this year among county residents.

19 hours ago