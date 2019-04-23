Reckless Driving, DUI Suspect Taken Into Custody After PIT Maneuver Ends Pursuit

Reckless Driving, DUI Suspect Taken Into Custody After PIT Maneuver Ends PursuitA nearly hour-long police chase ended in Playa Vista after the suspect surrendered.
Original 'Avengers' Stars Immortalized At TCL Chinese TheatreRobert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner were honored in Hollywood. Tina Patel reports.
38 More Dogs Found At Coachella Home Of Suspected Puppy DumperThe dogs have been confiscated and taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus for care. Peter Daut reports.
UCLA, Cal State LA, 2 Restaurants Recently Exposed To MeaslesFive cases of measles have been confirmed in LA County this year. Kandiss Crone reports.
ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attacks In Sri LankaVideo has also surfaced of one of the terrorists just moments before the explosions. Hermela Aregawi reports.
Former Spectrum SportsNet Host Accuses Luke Walton Of Sexual AssaultIn a lawsuit, Kelli Tennant says the former Lakers player and coach threw her on a bed and groped her when she went to see him about a book she wrote. Kara Finnstrom reports.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (April 23)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (April 23)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Second Sister Struck By Semi Dies Of Her InjuriesAmy Lorenzo, 12, died Monday at a hospital, several weeks after the crash that killed her sister, 14-year-old Marlene. Suzanne Marques reports.