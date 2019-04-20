30th Annual LA River Cleanup

Culver City Holds Town Hall About School Safety In Somber Wake Of Columbine MassacreThe students who took part in the town hall today weren't even born when Columbine happened. CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Greg Mills wasn't that fortunate.
30th Annual LA River CleanupPart of the LA River is a bit cleaner this evening thanks to lots of volunteers on the 30th anniversary of the LA River Cleanup.
On 20th Anniversary Of Columbine Shooting, Painful Wounds ReopenedVictims and survivors in the school shooting that left 13 people dead, stopped today to mourn and reflect on the somber 20th anniversary of the tragedy. Tom Wait reports.
Keeping Roads Safe On Cannabis Day 4/20A major campaign to keep the roads safe on this marijuana holiday known as 4/20. Joy Benedict reports.
LAPD Encourages People Not To Smoke And Drive On 4/20 HolidayDuring the annual cannabis holiday known as 4/20, celebrated April 20, LAPD reminds people participating in the consumption of marijuana not to get behind the wheel impaired.
Employee Rights Attorney Discusses Social Media Do's and Don't's In The WorkplaceEmployee Rights Attorney, Carney Shegerian, stopped by KCAL9 News Saturday morning to discuss what employees and their employers can and can't do when it comes to social media in the workplace.
Massive Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Discovered In RiversideRiverside neighbors reported a distinct smell coming from a nursery in the area leading authorities to discover an illegal marijuana operation with more than 40,000 plants.
Man Shot Alongside Nipsey Hussle Released From JailKerry Lathan, a parolee who was shot alongside rapper Nipsey Hussle last month, was released from jail early Saturday morning.
Deputies Search For Woman Who Threw Newborn Puppies Into DumpsterDeputies are asking for help to identify a woman who was caught on tape throwing seven three-day-old puppies into a dumpster in Coachella.