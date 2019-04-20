30th Annual LA River Cleanup

Man Shot Alongside Nipsey Hussle Scheduled For Release From JailKerry Lathan, a parolee who was shot alongside rapper Nipsey Hussle last month, was scheduled to be released from jail Friday night.

10 hours ago

Jennifer Kim's Weather Forecast (April 20)Expect a cooler Easter weekend with temps in the upper 60's to low 70's with areas of patchy drizzle. Temps warming up starting Monday.

10 hours ago

Lake Forest Mom Home From Hospital After Being Stabbed 20 Times By Stranger And Chased Down StreetMary Lou Palos says the fact she is alive is a "miracle from God." Stacey Butler reports.

19 hours ago

Australian Man Who Wrongly Spent 12 Years Behind Bars For Murder, Killed In Hollywood Hit-And-RunAndrew Mallard was in Hollywood visiting his fiancee. Joy Benedict reports.

20 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (April 19)Enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine today? Expect more of the same this weekend. Markina Brown reports.

21 hours ago

Bank Robbery Pursuit Ends In Standoff, Suspect Found DeadA suspect in a bank robbery in Rancho Santa Margarita led police on a pursuit, leading to a standoff. The police eventually found the suspect dead inside his vehicle.

22 hours ago

Coming Up Tonight: Doc Rivers On The PlayoffsWhat’s it going to take to stop Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry? Doc Rivers compares it to facing Michael Jordan. Hear from the Clippers coach on Sports Central tonight at 10:45 p.m.on KCAL9, and at 11 p.m. on CBS2.

22 hours ago

Democrats Want To See Full Mueller Report -- Without RedactionsNow that the Mueller report has been released ,the democrats say - let's see the entire thing. Political reporter Dave Bryan reports.

22 hours ago

Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Popular Skating Rink OwnerPolice in Grand Terrace said they have arrested 25-year-old Tre'elle Potts for the murder of 43-year-old Ryan Harsany. No other details were given. Jeff Michael reports.

23 hours ago

Police Pursuit Ends With Suspect Crashing Into Multiple Parked VehiclesA police pursuit ended in a crash Thursday night when a pickup truck crashed into multiple parked vehicles.

1 day ago

Bloom Of Non-Native Plants Could Become Dangerous During Fire SeasonThe recent bloom of non-native plants in Southern California areas are drying out quickly which could lead to danger during fire season.

1 day ago

Eye On Entertainment (April 19)Director Roman Polanski is suing to be reinstated into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

1 day ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (April 19)The latest news, weather, and sports.

1 day ago

'I'm A Fighter': Turpin Children Address Parents In CourtIt was an emotional day in a Riverside courtroom for the parents who tortured their children.

1 day ago

Father Of 4 Among Victims In Glendale Triple Shooting; Official Cause Of Death Still UndeterminedAuthorities Friday identified three men who were found fatally shot at a home in Glendale as efforts continued to solve the triple homicide.

1 day ago

Reunion For Cast Of TV's 'California Dreams'The group will be performing at Saved By The Max.

1 day ago

CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (April 19)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.

1 day ago

Another Case Of Measles Reported At LAXHealth officials have reported yet another case of measles involving someone who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport, this marking the fourth such incidence so far this year at L.A. County airports. Lesley Marin reports.

1 day ago

David And Louise Turpin Sentenced To Life In Prison For Torture, Child AbuseLouise Turpin wept and David Turpin wiped his eyes as the children spoke in court Friday.

1 day ago

Australian Man Wrongly Convicted Of Murder Dies In Hollywood Hit-And-RunA man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning has been identified as an Australian who was wrongly convicted of murder in his home country nearly 25 years ago before being exonerated of the crime. Matt Yurus reports.

1 day ago