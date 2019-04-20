Categories: News, Local News, KCBSTV, Top Story
30th Annual LA River Cleanup
Part of the LA River is a bit cleaner this evening thanks to lots of volunteers on the 30th anniversary of the LA River Cleanup.

Culver City Holds Town Hall About School Safety In Somber Wake Of Columbine MassacreThe students who took part in the town hall today weren't even born when Columbine happened. CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Greg Mills wasn't that fortunate.
On 20th Anniversary Of Columbine Shooting, Painful Wounds ReopenedVictims and survivors in the school shooting that left 13 people dead, stopped today to mourn and reflect on the somber 20th anniversary of the tragedy. Tom Wait reports.
Keeping Roads Safe On Cannabis Day 4/20A major campaign to keep the roads safe on this marijuana holiday known as 4/20. Joy Benedict reports.
LAPD Encourages People Not To Smoke And Drive On 4/20 HolidayDuring the annual cannabis holiday known as 4/20, celebrated April 20, LAPD reminds people participating in the consumption of marijuana not to get behind the wheel impaired.
Employee Rights Attorney Discusses Social Media Do's and Don't's In The WorkplaceEmployee Rights Attorney, Carney Shegerian, stopped by KCAL9 News Saturday morning to discuss what employees and their employers can and can't do when it comes to social media in the workplace.
Massive Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Discovered In RiversideRiverside neighbors reported a distinct smell coming from a nursery in the area leading authorities to discover an illegal marijuana operation with more than 40,000 plants.
Man Shot Alongside Nipsey Hussle Released From JailKerry Lathan, a parolee who was shot alongside rapper Nipsey Hussle last month, was released from jail early Saturday morning.
Deputies Search For Woman Who Threw Newborn Puppies Into DumpsterDeputies are asking for help to identify a woman who was caught on tape throwing seven three-day-old puppies into a dumpster in Coachella.

Jennifer Kim's Weather Forecast (April 20)Expect a cooler Easter weekend with temps in the upper 60's to low 70's with areas of patchy drizzle. Temps warming up starting Monday.
Lake Forest Mom Home From Hospital After Being Stabbed 20 Times By Stranger And Chased Down StreetMary Lou Palos says the fact she is alive is a "miracle from God." Stacey Butler reports.
Australian Man Who Wrongly Spent 12 Years Behind Bars For Murder, Killed In Hollywood Hit-And-RunAndrew Mallard was in Hollywood visiting his fiancee. Joy Benedict reports.
Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (April 19)Enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine today? Expect more of the same this weekend. Markina Brown reports.
Bank Robbery Pursuit Ends In Standoff, Suspect Found DeadA suspect in a bank robbery in Rancho Santa Margarita led police on a pursuit, leading to a standoff. The police eventually found the suspect dead inside his vehicle.
Coming Up Tonight: Doc Rivers On The PlayoffsWhat’s it going to take to stop Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry? Doc Rivers compares it to facing Michael Jordan. Hear from the Clippers coach on Sports Central tonight at 10:45 p.m.on KCAL9, and at 11 p.m. on CBS2.
Democrats Want To See Full Mueller Report -- Without RedactionsNow that the Mueller report has been released ,the democrats say - let's see the entire thing. Political reporter Dave Bryan reports.
Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Popular Skating Rink OwnerPolice in Grand Terrace said they have arrested 25-year-old Tre'elle Potts for the murder of 43-year-old Ryan Harsany. No other details were given. Jeff Michael reports.
Police Pursuit Ends With Suspect Crashing Into Multiple Parked VehiclesA police pursuit ended in a crash Thursday night when a pickup truck crashed into multiple parked vehicles.
Bloom Of Non-Native Plants Could Become Dangerous During Fire SeasonThe recent bloom of non-native plants in Southern California areas are drying out quickly which could lead to danger during fire season.
Eye On Entertainment (April 19)Director Roman Polanski is suing to be reinstated into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
CBSLA: The Rundown (April 19)The latest news, weather, and sports.
'I'm A Fighter': Turpin Children Address Parents In CourtIt was an emotional day in a Riverside courtroom for the parents who tortured their children.
Father Of 4 Among Victims In Glendale Triple Shooting; Official Cause Of Death Still UndeterminedAuthorities Friday identified three men who were found fatally shot at a home in Glendale as efforts continued to solve the triple homicide.
Reunion For Cast Of TV's 'California Dreams'The group will be performing at Saved By The Max.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (April 19)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
Another Case Of Measles Reported At LAXHealth officials have reported yet another case of measles involving someone who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport, this marking the fourth such incidence so far this year at L.A. County airports. Lesley Marin reports.
David And Louise Turpin Sentenced To Life In Prison For Torture, Child AbuseLouise Turpin wept and David Turpin wiped his eyes as the children spoke in court Friday.
Australian Man Wrongly Convicted Of Murder Dies In Hollywood Hit-And-RunA man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning has been identified as an Australian who was wrongly convicted of murder in his home country nearly 25 years ago before being exonerated of the crime. Matt Yurus reports.

