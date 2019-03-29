Pets2Love: Honey

Jussie Smollett Nominated For NAACP Image Award: 'I Hope He Wins'Jussie Smollett has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award happening this Saturday in Hollywood, but it is unclear if the "Empire" actor will be in attendance.

Hidden Camera Found In Airbnb RentalIt is the ultimate invasion of privacy. A couple who rented an Airbnb in Orange County say they found a hidden camera inside of a smoke alarm. Even more disturbing they say the camera was pointed at the bed. The couple now wants everyone to hear their story. Stacey Butler reports.

Study: Bottle Of Wine A Week 'As Bad As 5-10 Cigarettes' For Cancer RiskDrinking a bottle of wine per week increases the risk of cancer by the equivalent of smoking five to 10 cigarettes, according to a new study.

Taco Tirade: Man Goes On Rant At Mexican RestaurantA bilingual menu apparently set off a customer in Anaheim. A security camera then caught him going into an all out rant. In the video the man yells at employees and customers and threatens to call immigration. Tonight workers tell CBSLA it was very upsetting. Cristy Fajardo reports.

Father Of Missing Corona Boy Noah McIntosh Charged With His Murder“We did collect trace evidence that leave no doubt that Noah is indeed the victim of a homicide,” Corona police Chief George Johnstone said at a news conference.

Single Mother Shot To Death In Compton, Days After Teen's Body Was FoundDeputies were called out to the 1700 block of East San Luis Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a woman suffering at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, authorities said.

Police: Man Spied On Family For A Year With Hidden CameraA Florida man placed a spy camera in the home of a family friend and watched her family for at least a year, according to authorities.

Armed Burglar Disappears After Nearly 6-Hour Standoff In South LAA nearly six-hour standoff that led to some evacuations in South LA has ended Friday after police entered a home and found the suspect somehow escaped.

Man Riding A Bicycle Slashes Woman's Face In South Gate AreaResidents in South Gate are asking police to help find a man riding a bicycle who they say slapped at least two people reportedly on the face while passing by.

Man, 18, Arrested For Killing His Mom With AR-15 At Fontana HomePolice say Fabian Cardona was the victim's son and lived at the home with her.