Pets2Love: Baron

CBSLA: The Rundown (March 22)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (March 22)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.

Paralyzed Athlete Will Take On LA Marathon In Robotic ExoskeletonAdam Gorlitsky will start off on the LA Marathon's 26.2-mile route on Friday night. Joy Benedict reports.

UCI Faces Off Against Kansas State In First Round Of NCAA TournamentThere will be watch parties to watch UCI, the only California university in the NCAA tournament this year. Kandiss Crone reports.

Woman Gunned down In Chino, Ex-Boyfriend WantedFamily members say Thalia Flores, 25, had recently broken off a relationship with 25-year-old Julio Rocha, who is now wanted for her murder. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Transient Wanted For Metro Station RapeA woman asking for directions was lured into a secluded room at a Metro Red Line station, then choked, beaten and raped. Lesley Marin reports.