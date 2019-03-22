  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Categories: News, KCBSTV
Pets2Love: Baron
To adopt Baron, call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID #19-15789.

More Videos

Videos by Category

Politics
Weather
News