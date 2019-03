Extra Officers On Patrol For St. Patrick's Day WeekendAs partygoers celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend, authorities are ramping up enforcement in an effort to encourage revelers not to drink and drive.

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: What You Should KnowRadNet diagnostic radiologist Dr. Jennifer Kujak discusses screening for colon cancer, and how the disease is becoming more common in younger groups.

What's Next After Pres. Trump Vetoed Bill To End Emergency Declaration?Loyola Law School political professor Jessica Levinson explains the legal aspects of President Trump's first-ever veto.

Flames Engulf Phillips 66 Refinery In CarsonA fire at the Phillips 66 refinery in Carson was knocked down after burning for hours Friday night, but there were lingering concerns Saturday about what sparked the fire and if another incident could happen again.

How To Look And Feel Your Best This SpringFrom skincare to fashion, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride has everything to get you ready for spring.

Police Looking For Arson Suspect After Century City Mall Partially EvacuatedThe Westfield Century City mall will open at 10 a.m. Saturday after a portion of it was evacuated for more than five hours Friday.