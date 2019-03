Parents, Students React To College ScandalThe college cheating scandal doesn't just affect the kids who did get into school. It also affects those who didn't. Applicants who did things the right way might have been more qualified but were shoved aside for a wealthy person's child. Michele Gile reports.

USC Fires Athletic Director And Water Polo Coach Involved In Admissions ScandleThe former staff members reportedly received tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from parents who paid for their children to receive the same admissions benefits as athletes.

Legal Consequences Defendants Are Facing In Nationwide College Bribery SchemeDefense attorney Lou Shapiro breaks down the charges about 50 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, are facing in a widespread and sophisticated college admission scandal.

LA Courthouse Fills Up As Defendants Involved In College Admissions Scandal Wait To Face JudgeThose being charged in what is now being called "Operation Varsity Blues" wait to find out what their bail is.

Passengers At Risk After Measles Case Reported At LAXPassengers are at risk of contracting measles after a case was reported at Los Angeles International Airport, officials say. Matt Yurus reports.