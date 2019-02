Ventura Braces For Even More RainThe forecast is calling for showers -- but not heavy ones. Still, Ventura residents are bracing for the possibility it could be worse. Crystal Cruz reports.

Upland Woman Accused Of Killing Baby Girl, Injuring Toddler SonPolice continue to investigate the horror that unfolded inside an Upland apartment before a mother of two threw her baby boy and herself off a two-story balcony.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 27)Evelyn Taft says we're not done with the rain entirely. Some sprinkles headed our way.

'Momo Challenge' Has Parents On EdgeNew concerns are being raised over inappropriate content children are being exposed to online, even on sites specifically targeting kids.

Trump After No Deal Reached With Kim Jong Un: 'Sometimes You Have To Walk'No agreement was reached between President Trump and Kim Jong Un about North Korea's denuclearization, and their summit in Vietnam was cut short.

Police Say 'Jugging' Is On The Rise -- Even If Few Know What It IsPolice warn the public about being jugged Now they're telling people what it is. Rachel Kim explains.