Family Finds Renewed Hope In Search For 21-Year-Old Man Missing Since Last AugustMatthew Weaver Jr.'s car key and baseball cap have recently turned up. KCAL9's Jeff Nguyen spoke to the missing man's father and ex-girlfriend.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Facing Charges In Sex StingBillionaire Robert Kraft was among the 25 people charged Friday as part of a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in Jupiter, Florida.

Sliding Hillside Puts Several Canyon Country Homes In DangerTwo homes have already been yellow-tagged. And as KCAL9's Hermela Aregawi reports, an entire neighborhood is on edge.

Hitting The Slopes: Skiers, Snowboarders Gearing Up For Fresh Snow In WrightwoodIt's set to be a big weekend at resorts in Wrightwood after a storm dumped a massive amount of snow.

Wake Up Weather (Feb. 23)Garth Kemp takes a look at your Saturday morning forecast.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 22)Cooler temperatures stick around for several days but Evelyn Taft says it's going to warm up during the week.