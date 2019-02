Triple Shooting In Porter Ranch Under InvestigationThree men were found shot to death inside a Porter Ranch home Monday afternoon, police say.

Rescue Underway For 16 People Stuck On SeaWorld San Diego RideMore than a dozen people on several gondolas above water were trapped Monday night on a SeaWorld San Diego ride.

Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long StoryA young Corona mother who went to prison for a murder she says she did not commit. Her boyfriend was found bludgeoned to death but is Kimberly Long a victim of flawed justice? Randy Paige reports.

Brothers Accused Of Attacking 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Speak OutThe brothers, who are acquaintances of Jussie Smollett, claim the actor orchestrated the attack.

Elizabeth Warren Makes Campaign Stop In SouthlandDemocratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is in Southern California tonight. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Glendale where the Massachusetts senator spoke earlier this evening.

Coping With Freezing Cold In Woodland HillsTemperatures are falling fast in the San Fernando Valley and it's supposed to hit freezing overnight. CBSLA's Joy Benedict reports.