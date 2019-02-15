Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Ontario

Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing At OntarioThe private Gulfstream jet was headed to Cabo San Lucas and is circling the airport to burn off fuel.
Biggest Golf Stars Descend On Pacific Palisades For Genesis OpenGolf's biggest stars, including the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, are in Pacific Palisades for the Genesis Open at the Riviera Club this weekend. Tournament director Mike Antolini speaks to CBS2.
Storm Bring Trash, Debris To SoCal BeachesIn the aftermath of Thursday's storm, piles trash and debris littered the beaches, coastal waters and storm drains of Los Angeles and Orange counties.
President Trump Declares National Emergency To Fund Border WallPresident Donald Trump Friday declared a national emergency in order to fund construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (Feb. 15)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (Feb. 15)The latest news, weather and sports with Peter Daut and Danielle Gersh.