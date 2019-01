Fans Can Stay Warm With Variety Of Super Bowl-Branded GearThere are a number of Super Bowl-branded items that fans can don to show their spirit. Suzanne Marques reports.

UCLA Men's Volleyball Team Travels To Chicago In Middle Of Polar VortexWith LA in the 70s earlier this week, the team needed to make some adjustments in the below freezing weather. Sara Donchey reports.

Rare Bengal Cat Found In Riverside CountyIt has an owner, because it is microchipped. Sara Donchey reports.

CBS 2 News at 11:00 p.m.Rams fever intensifies, Chicago police look for two men for a possible hate crime against a popular actor and a synagogue closer to home is also the target of hate. Pat Harvey and Jeff Michael report.

CBS 2 News at 11:00 p.m.Rams fever intensifies, Chicago police look for two men for a possible hate crime against a popular actor and a synagogue closer to home is also the target of hate. Pat Harvey and Jeff Michael report.

SoCal Home Sales Reach 11-Year LowNew numbers show sales in December were the lowest in 11 years. And the days of constantly rising prices may be over for now.