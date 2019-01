Caught On Video: Man Punches Out 2 Women Defending Street Vendor In Downtown LAThe video shows both women tried to get up after being punched, but the man punched each one of them again, knocking them both to the ground, before running away.

'It's Criminal': Daughter Files Complaint After Mother With Dementia Dumped Outside Long Beach Healthcare FacilityVideo shows the elderly woman banging on a door and windows outside of Regency Palms, and later walking through a dark alley in bathrobe and sandals.

Woman Found Dead In Griffith Park; Homicide Investigation LaunchedA woman's body was found Tuesday in Griffith Park, prompting a homicide investigation as police said it appeared foul play was involved.

Rams Fan Inks Super Bowl Victory Tattoo Before Big GameRams fan Kenneth Dunham, who lives in Arizona, got a tattoo on his arm that proclaims the Rams as Super Bowl champions this year. He says he is 100 percent sure the team is going to win.

Autopsy Performed For KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous, Cause Of Death Remains Under InvestigationAn autopsy has been completed on KTLA5 weekend anchor Chris Burrous, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Mobile Drug Lab Discovered In U-Haul Closes Fullerton RoadwayTwo people were arrested. The discovery was made after the U-Haul was spotted leaking fluids.

Suspects Pistol-Whip Worker During South LA Taco Truck HoldupThe three men forced their way onto the truck and assaulted one of the workers during the robbery.

Randy's Donuts Transformed Into 'LA Rams Donuts' Ahead Of Super BowlThe 33-foot doughnut sign is now bright yellow, and has “LA Rams” emblazoned on it, with the Nike swoosh in the middle. The building was also painted blue and now sports giant Rams and Nike logos on the sides.

Woman Arrested In Hit-And-Run Death Of College StudentA 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a college student in Redondo Beach.

‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett Hurt In Possible Chicago Hate-Crime AttackThe suspects allegedly yelled homophobic slurs at Smollett before attacking him, pouring a chemical substance on him and then wrapping a rope around his neck.