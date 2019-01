Police: Woman Found Dead In Griffith ParkA woman was found dead Tuesday in Griffith Park, prompting a homicide investigation as police said it appeared foul play was involved.

Deputy Injured In Reported FallSheriff's officials say a deputy sustained an unidentified injury in a fall, but no futher details were available.

Grammy-Winning Singer James Ingram Dead At 66James Ingram, who had a slew of hits in the 80s and 90s including "Just Once" and "Baby Come To Me", has died.

Financial Concerns Over New Teachers' ContractAnother wrench today in the bitter six-day teachers' strike. While the district and the teachers came to an agreement, not everyone is giving the deal a thumbs up. In fact, some say it just won't work. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Crunch Time: Rams Narrow Sights On Super Bowl SundayQuarterback Jared Goff, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive tackle Aaron Donald discuss what they're focusing on in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl's Affect On Workplace ProductivityBetween sick calls and time chatting about the big game, the Super Bowl is expected to have a significant impact on work time.