CBSLA.com: The Rundown - PM Edition (January 17)A falling boulder puts a Malibu hiker in critical condition, and more families are being separated at the border than previously disclosed. Sharon Tay and Evelyn Taft have your Rundown.

CBS2 News at 5:00 p.m. (January 17)Another day of heavy rain causes trouble across Southern California.

Wall Collapses Onto Vehicle In Echo Park; No Injures ReportedA wall collapsed and buried a car in concrete block and dirt in Echo Park, but no one was injured.

Talks Resume At LA Mayor's Office To End Teachers StrikeNegotiations between the union representing striking teachers and the Los Angeles Unified School District will resumed Thursday.

Remains Of Murdered Anaheim Woman ID’d 31 Years After Being FoundIt took 31 years, but thanks to DNA technology investigators announced this week that they have finally identified remains found more than three decades ago as those of a missing 20-year-old Anaheim woman who is suspected to have been murdered. Matt Yurus reports.

Mudslide Forces Evacuations In Hollywood HillsFollowing several days of heavy rain, several homes in the Nichols Canyon area of Hollywood Hills were being evacuated Thursday due to a mudslide.