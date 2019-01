Southland Honors Fallen Davis Police OfficerAn officer killed in the line of duty and the community of Davis in mourning. Tonight local law enforcement share in the pain. Stacey Butler reports from Tustin with local reaction from police officers there.

Rams Ready To Take On Cowboys At ColiseumThe excitement is building for fans as the Rams get ready to face the Dallas Cowboys Saturday evening. Hermela Aregawi reports from the Coliseum.

Vigil Held Friday Night Outside Ed Buck's ApartmentPeople who knew the two men who died in Democratic donor Ed Buck's West Hollywood apartment are calling for his arrest. Tonight there was a vigil outside of his building where both men were found dead. Cristy Fajardo reports.

Clearing Mud, Stacking Sandbags In Lake ElsinoreThe Holy Fire burned through Lake Elsinore in August. Today crews and homeowners were preparing for possible mudslides and debris flow. Nicole Comstock reports.

Malibu Bracing For More MudslidesPeople in the Malibu burn areas are bracing for mudslides with several storms lining up. There is a lot of anxiety about what that next week of rain will bring them. Laurie Perez reports.

Eye On Entertainment (Jan. 11)The popular 'Bird Box' challenge continues to expand its reach.