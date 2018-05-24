Trial Underway In Murder Of San Diego Family

Trial Underway In Murder Of San Diego FamilyCharles Merritt made an appearance in a San Bernardino courtroom Monday.

Suspect Re-Arrested In New Year’s Day Garden Grove WreckA 30-year-old man has been re-arrested on allegations he caused a four-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Day which killed a mother and her 9-year-old daughter on the 22 Freeway in the Garden Grove area.

California Governor Newsom Vows 'Sanctuary To All Who Seek It' In Inauguration SpeechCalifornia's new governor is promising the most populous state will be a "sanctuary to all who seek it" in a direct affront to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Rauda Charged In Murder Of Irvine Father, 10 Shootings Near Malibu Creek State ParkA burglary suspect was charged Monday with murdering an Irvine father who was camping with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park, and trying to kill 10 others in a series of shootings over the past two years.

Parolee Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Torrance Bowling AlleyReginald Wallace, 47, was taken into custody Sunday by Torrance police, authorities said a news conference Monday afternoon.

Preview: 'Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story' PodcastIt's a story years in the making. Tonight, we take a look at the story of Kimberly Long - the basis for our new podcast.