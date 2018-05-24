Small Plane Overturns At Chino Airport

Handwritten, Expletive-Filled Note Threatens Shooting At Cal State NorthridgeAn expletive-filled letter found on the campus Monday night, threatening to hurt faculty and students on Dec. 12, which happens to be Wednesday and the start of final exams. The note also threatened Northridge Academy High School, on CSUN’s campus.

405 Freeway In Westchester Reopened; Possible Jumper On Overpass Taken Into CustodyA man who was possibly contemplating a jump from the 405 Freeway overpass in Westchester was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Norwalk Shooting The deputy fired 7 shots at the victim, who was in a stolen car. He faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.

Man Found Living In Park Storage Room With Stolen Arsenal In Santa AnaA 37-year-old man was arrested on various weapons charges after police say he was found to have turned a storage room at a park into living quarters with an arsenal.

GoFundMe Set Up For Man Randomly Pushed In Front Of Truck In Downtown LAA local tailor remained in critical condition Monday night after he was randomly pushed in front of a truck by a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles last week.

Calif. Considering Taxing Your Text MessagesThe Public Utilities Commission is set to vote on the issue next month. It’s unclear how the tax would be implemented, although it would likely be a flat tax.

Here's The First Picture Of The Millennium Falcon At Disneyland's New 'Star Wars' LandScaffolding lines the city's skyline, making it clear there's still work to be done before "Galaxy's Edge" opens sometime in summer 2019.

Woman Attacked By Man Holding Machete In The Middle Of Hemet Street Christine Braun says her car was dented by a man holding a machete in the middle of Hemet street in an apparent random attack.

Finals Week At Cal State Northridge To Proceed Without Students On CampusAfter a hand-written, expletive-filled note was found threatening a shooting, CSUN officials instructed faculty to give students “alternative options” for taking their fall semester finals that would not require their physical presence on campus.

Rush Hour Fee: 'Congestion Pricing' Plan Proposed For LA CommutersLos Angeles officials are considering a plan that would charge commuters for driving in traffic-congested areas during rush hour.