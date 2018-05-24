Small Plane Overturns At Chino Airport

CHiPs For Kids
Join Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn today until 6pm at Knott's Berry Farm! Bring a new toy for up to $43 off general admission!
Latest News
Small Plane Skids Off Runway At Chino Airport
A flying student and his instructor suffered minor injuries Wednesday after a small plane they were flying in landed overturned.
LAPD Officer OK After Attack By Pit Bull In Sun Valley
No charges will be filed as police believe there was no malicious intent and the dog was just protecting its owner.
Latest Sports
Top Daily Fantasy Players Week 15: Mahomes And Rivers Square Off
Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers, two of the NFL's hottest QBs, meet in Week 15, when the Chargers face the Chiefs.
Ian Eagle: Can Dolphins Use 'Miami Miracle' As Launching Pad?
NFL on CBS play-by-play announcer weighs in on the Dolphins as they look to build off of last week's miraculous play.
Rams
Rams Legend Isiah Robertson Killed In Texas Wreck
At the time of his death, Robertson was the director of a drug and alcohol treatment facility. Robertson was selected for six Pro Bowls during his eight seasons with the Rams.
More Rams
Rams
Best Of
Best Of LA
Hungry For Juice And Smoothies? These 5 New Los Angeles Spots Have You Covered
Nothing beats juice and smoothies—and if you're in the mood to enjoy them in Los Angeles, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some juice and smoothies.
Wine And Dine: Top Food And Drink Events In Los Angeles This Week
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Los Angeles food and beverage. From wine battles and craft brews to vegan cheese and LA eats, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.
On Tap: 3 New Breweries To Check Out In LA
Looking for the Los Angeles brewery of your dreams? We've found a lineup of new spots worth checking out.
Best Of O.C.
Best Of Santa Ana: Check Out The 5 Top Spots Downtown
Spending time in downtown Santa Ana? Get to know this Santa Ana neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a neighborhood tavern to a Mediterranean eatery.
From Holiday Lights To Whale Watching: Great Outdoor Events In Newport Beach This Week
From whale watching to a holiday lights cruise, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Newport Beach this week. Read on for a rundown.
The 5 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In Newport Beach
Looking for a new place to eat? We crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Newport Beach, using Yelp data and our own algorithm.
Latest Videos
Small Plane Overturns At Chino Airport
A flying student and his instructor suffered minor injuries.
Fire-Scorched Santa Monica Mountains Won't Be Ready For Visitors Any Time Soon
Hikers are eager to get back to their favorite trails in the Santa Monica Mountains, but park rangers say it will be a while before the area that burned in the Woolsey Fire is safe for visitors. Matt Yurus reports.
Small Plane Overturns At Chino Airport
A flying student and his instructor suffered minor injuries.
LAPD Officer OK After Attack By Pit Bull In Sun Valley
A Los Angeles police officer who was conducting homeless enforcement in Sun Valley was attacked and bitten by a pit bull Wednesday morning.
SoCal Catholics Honor The Virgin Of Guadalupe
The Virgin of Guadalupe is one of the most cherished saints in Latin America. Lesley Marin reports.
CSUN A Ghost Town On First Day Of Finals After Shooting Threats
Students are taking their final exams, but not on the campus. Kandiss Crone reports.
Holy Jim Canyon Man Pleads Not Guilty To Sparking Holy Fire
A 51-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to arson charges in connection with the devastating 23,000-acre Holy Fire which tore through Orange and Riverside counties this summer.
