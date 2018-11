Downey Man Carried 70-Pound Cancerous Tumor Around For Years Before Realizing The Cause Of The GrowthIt looked like a beer belly, but it was actually far more ominous.

Riverside Kicks Off Holiday Season With Mission Inn's Festival Of LightsMore than five million Christmas lights at the Mission Inn will be switched on at about 4:30 p.m., and will be accompanied with a fireworks show and holiday music.

Disney Shares First Look At Live-Action 'The Lion King' In New Teaser TrailerSimba is back in the first trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of 'The Lion King', and so is James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

1 Dead, 7 Hurt In Crash In Redondo BeachSeveral vehicles were involved in a crash in Redondo Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Torrance Boulevard.

Teen Arrested In Double-Murder Of 2 Sisters In WestchesterThe shooting suspect was the boyfriend of one the victims, police said. A second juvenile was in custody on suspicion of being an accessory to the killing.

Park Rangers: Stop Feeding Wildlife In Woolsey Fire Burn AreaPeople have been leaving apples, corn, carrots and hay for wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Girl, 17, In Custody For Stabbing Death Of Man In Baldwin HillsPolice said the stabbing appears to have occurred during an argument.

Fire Breaks Out At Alhambra Building Twice On Thanksgiving DayA two-alarm fire was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Main Street, but it wasn't the first time firefighters had been called to the building that day.

Man Beats Girlfriend To Death In Reseda On Thanksgiving, Police SayThe couple have an 8-year-old child together.

LA Jury Awards Woman $3.8M In Stage-Diving Suit Against SkrillexThe woman claims she suffered a stroke days after the DJ leapt off the stage and onto her during a performance at the Belasco Theater in downtown L.A.