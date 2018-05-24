Confusion for Malibu Returnees After Fire

Assistance Center Opens In Thousand Oaks For Fire VictimsAn assistance center is available for those impacted by the Southern California fires with services that include grants, clothing, housing support, counseling, and insurance information.

Confusion for Malibu Returnees After FireAs evacuation orders are being lifted for the first time since the Woolsey Fire, some people are being allowed back in their homes in Malibu tonight but others are being kept out. Crystal Cruz reports.

Death Toll Reaches 63 In California's Camp Fire, While 631 Unaccounted ForAuthorities said late Thursday the death toll from the Camp Fire has risen to 63, bringing the statewide count to 66.

Trump To Travel To California To Meet With Wildfire VictimsPresident Donald Trump is scheduled to visit California wildfire victims this weekend, a White House official confirmed Thursday.

Sheriff's Sergeant Killed In Borderline Bar Shooting Laid To RestVentura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus rushed into the Borderline Bar & Grill last week to save lives, and on Thursday, his life was remembered.

Gardena Police Officer Dies After Motorcycle AccidentGardena Police Chief Tom Kang announces death of Gardena Police Officer Toshio Hirai, 34, who died after a motorcycle collision.