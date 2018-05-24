Tom Wait Witnesses A Home's DestructionAs the fire rages on through this Oak Park neighborhood, Tom Wait witnessed a portion of a home fall to the ground.

Firefighters Rescue Cat Near Burning Homes In Oak ParkA furry friend was saved by firefighters battling flames raging through a community in Oak Park.

Tom Wait Witnesses A Portion Of A Home Falling To The GroundAs firefighters work to fight these house fires, Tom wait witnessed a large portion of a home falling to the ground in flames.

Raging Flames From Woolsey Fire Rip Through Homes In Oak ParkCBS2 caught a large section of a home in Oak Park falling apart as firefighters battled the blaze.

Estimated 30 Homes Burn As Woolsey Fire Rages OnAn estimated 30 homes have burned in the Woolsey Fire that broke out in the Rocketdyne area of Simi Valley Thursday, as heavy winds threatened communities and led to mandatory evacuations late into the night.

KCAL9's Jeff Nguyen Braves Raging Woolsey Fire In Oak ParkAn estimated 30 homes have burned in the Woolsey Fire that broke out in the Rocketdyne area of Simi Valley Thursday, as heavy winds threatened communities and led to mandatory evacuations late into the night.