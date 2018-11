Hate Crime: Man Pulling Wigs Off Orthodox Jewish WomenTonight police are trying to track down a man behind a string of attacks against Orthodox Jewish women. The man has been seen pulling their wigs off which is being investigated as a hate crime. Brittney Hopper reports.

Vet Voter Turned Away Over Flag On ShirtTurned away over a flag on his t-shirt. A poll worker accused of refusing to let a military vet vote. It was a flap over the flag which didn't just stun the voter. It angered a lot of other people waiting in line. Michele Gile reports.

Wake Up Weather (Nov. 8)A look at your Thursday morning forecast.

CBSLA Weather Brief (Nov. 7)Meteorologist Garth Kemp has your Wednesday evening weather forecast.

Races In Orange County Still Too Close To CallBallots were still being counted at the Orange County Registrar's Office a day after the election.

2 On Your Side: Overpaying For Diamonds?A customer accuses Diamonds International of selling overpriced, poor-quality jewelry to tourists. CBS2's Kristine Lazar has her story in tonight's 2 On Your Side.