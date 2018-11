Walters Looking To Retain Seat In Orange County's 45th DistrictRepublican Rep. Mimi Walters was holding a slight edge over Democrat Katie Porter in Orange County on Election Day.

2018 California Elections: Statewide Proposition ResultsElection Day 2018 has come to an end, and California voters decided on nearly a dozen statewide measures from rent control to repealing the state's fuel tax.

Tight Contest As Last Republican In LA County Fights For House SeatRep. Steve Knight is in a tough fight to hang on as last Republican congressman in the nation's most populous county.

Kim Leads Close Race For District 39 SeatGil Cisneros is asking his supporters to "keep the faith," while numbers late Tuesday night favored his opponent, Young Kim in the battle to represent the constituents of California's district 39.

Feinstein Re-Elected To US Senate, Winning Fifth TermVoters had the choice between the democratic incumbent Feinstein and democratic challenger Kevin de Leon.

OC Rep. Rohrabacher Addresses Supporters As He Faces Possibility Of Losing SeatRohrabacher, addressing supporters, suggested big money was to blame for the close race in the republican stronghold.