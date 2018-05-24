STEAM Sundays: Hologram USA

STEAM Sundays: Hologram USAKCAL9's Amber Lee visited the Hologram USA to find out what it takes to digitally resurrect the dead.
Lifestyle Expert Showcases Gift ideas Ahead Of The HolidaysDawn McCarthy, a lifestyle expert, appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday morning with holiday gift ideas. Serene Branson reports.
Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Nov. 4)A warming trend will continue through Sunday, but temperatures will cool-down Monday. Markina Brown reports.
Watch: Video Captures Calif. Drivers Doughnuts, Burnouts Close To SpectatorsDramatic video posted to social media this weekend captured drivers in Southern California doing doughnuts and burnouts dangerously close to spectators. Joy Benedict reports.
Watch: Drivers Doughnuts, Burnouts Dangerously Close To SpectatorsOfficers managed to get drivers to disburse late Saturday night, but not before they were caught on take doing doughnuts, and burnouts dangerously close to spectators in Gardena. Serene Branson reports.
CBS 2 News at 11:00 p.m. (Nov. 3)New tape revealed of teacher hitting student, Costa Mesa fire captain injured by DUI suspect, vigil for synagogue victims, and Cox and Newsom make last minute pitches for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.