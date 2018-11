Murder Suspect Faces JudgeThe Orange County man accused of killing a mother of three then dumping her body in a trash bin came face-to-face with a judge today. Michele Gile reports.

Good Samaritan Saves Woman From Burning VehicleDeputies say if it wasn't for this 27-year-old man, the driver might not have survived.

`Topping Out' Ceremony Held for Midfield Satellite Concourse at LAXTwenty months after breaking ground for the Midfield Satellite Concourse at Los Angeles International Airport, officials gathered today for a "topping out" ceremony where the last beam for the structure was put into place.

Maywood Teacher Arrested, Caught On Video Punching StudentA teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was recorded on video hitting a student inside a classroom. Tom Wait reports.

VIDEO: Teacher Punches Student In Apparent Classroom FightTom Wait reports.

Migrants File Federal LawsuitA class action lawsuit filed on behalf of these people seeking asylum who are marching toward the U.S. border is asking a federal court to put a stop to the Trump administration's plans to build a tent city for migrant children and demand permanent detention for asylum seekers in violation of federal law.