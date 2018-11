Shipping Container Explodes At Port Of LA, Prompts EvacuationsA bomb squad was investigating an explosion Tuesday in a shipping container at the Port of Los Angeles.

Irvine City Council Candidate Caught Dropping Off Mom To PanhandleControversy after a city council candidate is caught on camera leaving his elderly disabled mom on a city sidewalk to panhandle and beg for money. Michele Gile reports.

West Hollywood Gets Ready For Halloween CarnavalThe festivities kick off at 6 p.m., but major streets and roads were shut down overnight, hours before anyone had even donned their costume.

Where To Go Trick Or Treating In Los AngelesYoung or old, trick or treating is a Halloween past time that can't be beat. Not sure where to go? These neighborhoods are a sure bet for any age!

Halloween Decorations With Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi On Gravestones Raise Few HacklesA resident in Newhall is pushing back against allegations his Halloween decorations depicting the headstones of politicians are offensive.

Cal State Fullerton Student Stabbed Near CampusA Cal State Fullerton student was stabbed near campus on Wednesday. The injuries are not life threatening and the suspect is in custody.

170 Freeway Lanes Shut Down Due To Costumed JumperPolice and firefighters Wednesday worked to bring down a costumed man threatening to jump from a 170 Freeway overpass in the North Hollywood area.

Guns, Ammo Discovered In Truck Of Man Loitering Outside North Hollywood SchoolThe suspect was sitting in his truck outside Reed Middle School trying to talk to female students, police said.

Assistant LAPD Chief Under Investigation For Inappropriate Relationships With OfficersJorge Villegas announced his retirement last week.

DEA: Beware Of Drug-Laced Candy This HalloweenThe DEA is warning first responders and parents to be on the lookout for candy laced with marijuana and methamphetamine this Halloween.