Google Gets Green-Light To Test Driverless CarsGet ready for fully driverless cars to hit the roads across California.

Irvine City Council Candidate Caught Dropping Off Mom To PanhandleControversy after a city council candidate is caught on camera leaving his elderly disabled mom on a city sidewalk to panhandle and beg for money. Michele Gile reports.

Veterans' Voices: Fighting The War On TerrorA U.S. Army sergeant is sharing his stories from the front line of the global war on terror. CBS2's Pat Harvey has more on the firefights he survived and the rescues he helped pull off.

CBSLA.com: The Rundown - PM Edition (October 30)President Trump promises an executive order against birthright citizenship, and notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger is beaten to death in prison. Juan Fernandez and Amber Lee have your Rundown.

LA Prosecutors Won't Charge Sylvester Stallone In Alleged Sexual Assault CaseSylvester Stallone won't face sex-crime charges for an alleged incident decades ago in Southern California.

Gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger Found Dead In West Virginia PrisonNotorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger – who was captured in Santa Monica seven years ago – died in a West Virginia prison Tuesday.