Goldstein Investigation: LA County Animal Control Workers Caught Sleeping, Holding Yard Sale And Working OutMultiple Los Angeles County Animal Control employees were caught on duty sleeping like a baby or lifting weights in the gym – all while not lifting a finger for taxpayers.

World Series Ticket Prices Plunge As Dodgers Return To Los AngelesDodgers fans may not be happy about their team's 0-2 deficit in the World Series, but one thing may put a smile on their faces: plunging ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 at Dodger Stadium.

Package Found At Sen. Dianne Feinstein's LA Office Building ClearedA package that was discovered Thursday at a building that houses one of Sen. Dianne Feinstein's state offices was determined safe by investigators.

Street Artist Paints LA House Dodger Blue For World Series RunA local artist took his love for the Blue Crew to the next level by covering the exterior of a Mid-City house in Dodger blue.

Students, Parents Upset After Brawl At Hoover HS Forces Admin To Cancel Homecoming GameA decision to abruptly cancel the Herbert Hoover High School homecoming game isn't going over well for many students, players and parents.

Pedestrian Killed In Possible Street Racing CrashA fatal crash in Santa Ana Thursday night that is possibly street racing. A male pedestrian was killed.

Historian: Don't Count Out This 'Bad News Bears' Dodgers Team“Three of the six championships, we’ve been in the exact same situation – we lost the first two games on the road, won all three at Dodger Stadium, and then clinched it on the road,” Mark Langill said.

Coming Back From Down 2-0? Dodgers Have Done It In The World Series BeforeThe Dodgers return home in a 2-0 hole in the series. But, as some of the older fans may remember, the franchise has overcome that deficit before.

LA Landmarks Go Blue For The DodgersThe team will try to dig out of a 2-0 hole against the Boston Red Sox tonight at Dodger Stadium in Game 3 of the World Series. Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers against the Red Sox’s Rick Porcello.

Woman Who Survived Diamond Bar Crash Fatally Struck In Hit-And-Run Moments LaterA woman in her 40s had apparently managed to crawl out of the wreckage of her car, only to be struck by a third car that took off. She was pronounced dead at the scene.