In The Garden (Oct. 13)Gardening guru Nick Federoff shares some tips on pruning your bushes and trees.

The BeatBuds To Hit The Stage At Hollywood PalladiumOne of Los Angeles' top children's acts is putting on a concert and carnival for the whole family Sunday. Find more information at www.thebeatbash.com.

Mediation Fails Between LAUSD, Teachers Union; Potential Strike LoomsA third day of mediation efforts between the Los Angeles Unified School District and its teachers' union failed to produce a labor agreement.

Semi-Truck And SUV Collision Shuts Down 101 In Studio CityA portion of the 101 Freeway in Studio City was shut down Saturday morning after an SUV and semi-truck collided, causing a diesel spill.

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Oct. 13)Rain and clouds clearing as sunshine returns later today. High of 81 in LA and OC

Thousands Without Power As Storms Hit SouthlandThousands of Los Angeles area residents were without power Saturday morning after a thunderstorm with lightning dumped nearly four-tenths of an inch of rain in parts of Southern California.