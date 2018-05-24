STEAM Sundays: Scary Prosthetic Masks

High Tide Causing Concern For Seaside Residents In Long BeachWaves expected up to seven feet high are causing major concerns for seaside homeowners in Long Beach. Cristy Fajardo reports.
CBS2 News at 11:00 p.m. (Oct. 6)People on both sides of the aisle react to Brett Kavanaugh's SCOTUS confirmation.
Authorities In Malibu Area Search For Armed Burglary Suspect By Land, AirOfficials want to question the armed burglary suspect for the murder of Tristan Beaudette, the father of two who was killed while camping with his children in June. Adrianna Weingold reports.
President Trump Uses Kavanaugh Confirmation To Rally Republicans At The Midterms.The president said the democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh horribly and believe republicans will show their anger in the midterms. Jeff Nguyen reports.
You Had One Job: Freeway Sign Points The Way To 'San Bernadino'At least this error is a bit less embarrassing than the "Los Fezil" debacle of 2015. Read the brief history of "San Bernadino" here: https://cbsloc.al/2IMICel.
Water Main Breaks In Stevenson Ranch Forcing RescuesOfficials said several people were trapped in their cars by rising water in the parking lot of a Stevenson Ranch shopping area. Peter Daut reports.