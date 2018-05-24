STEAM Sundays: Scary Prosthetic Masks

Downtown LA Hit With Outbreak Of Flea-Borne TyphusHealth officials say they are investigating several cases of flea-borne typhus, a disease that infected fleas can spread to humans. While the fleas can come from cats, rats, and opossums, pets and animals do not get sick from typhus.

You Had One Job: Misspelled Freeway Sign Points The Way To 'San Bernadino'At least this error is a bit less embarrassing than the "Los Fezil" debacle of 2015.

Comedian Katt Williams Arrested For Alleged Assault (Again)Williams -- born Micah Sierra Williams -- is no stranger to arrests, controversy or making headlines.

Caught On Video: Big Rig Driver Swerves Into SUV And Causes Crash In Apparent Road Rage IncidentThe driver of the semi-truck veers into the lane in front of an SUV, causing it to get hit by another truck behind it.

Massive Search For Armed Burglary Suspect Who Could Be Connected To MurderThey searched the same area where Tristan Beaudette -- a father of two -- was found shot to death back on June 22nd.

2 Gang Members Arrested Following Chase With Children In Car In San Gabriel ValleyTwo gang members from Azusa were arrested Friday after police said they led officers on a pursuit through five cities in the San Gabriel Valley with two children in the backseat of the vehicle.

Flea-Borne Typhus Epidemic Hits PasadenaThere have been 20 confirmed cases of typhus fever so far this year. The outbreak has also hit downtown L.A.

Corona Residents On Edge With 2 Violent Home Invasion Robbery Suspects At LargeAuthorities are hoping the release of surveillance video will help identify the suspects.

Men Shot After Crash In Mid-City Run To Nearby Hospital For HelpPolice reported that at about noon, two vehicles crashed at the intersection of La Cienega and Venice boulevards, before two masked suspects got out of one vehicle and broke the windows of the other.

As Kavanaugh Is Confirmed, Thousands Take To The Streets In ProtestThe conclusion did nothing to end the bitter fight and bare knuckle fight between both sides.