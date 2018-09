STEAM Sunday: Paintings ConservatorChristina O'Connell is a paintings conservator who is responsible for restoring art masterpieces. As she explains, conservation is a partnership between science and art.

Jennifer Kim's Weather Forecast (Sept. 30)Conditions are expected to warm-up Sunday but rain is on the way by Tuesday. Jennifer Kim reports.

Burglary Suspect Tells Cops He Was Looking For Drone When He Got Trapped In ChimneyA burglary suspect who got trapped in a chimney in Claremont told officers he got stuck while looking for his drone. Amy Johnson reports.

Quake With Magnitude Of 3.6 Rattles Riverside County, USGS SaysA minor quake has been reported in Riverside County. Serene Branson reports.

1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured In Wrong-Way Crash In Agua Dulce AreaOne person was killed and two others were seriously injured early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash in the Santa Clarita Valley. Serene Branson reports.

Dodger Fans Seeing Blue Wave As LA Clinches Playoff SpotIt's not yet decided who the Dodgers will play but one thing is certain -- they're in it to win it and the fans are giddy and excited. Laurie Perez reports.