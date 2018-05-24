Brush Fire Shuts Down 15 Freeway In Cajon pass

Man, 20, Shot To Death Outside Long Beach Jack In The BoxA man was shot and killed in the drive thru of a Jack in the Box restaurant in Long Beach overnight Tuesday.
Brush Fire Shuts Down 15 Freeway In Cajon passThe 15 Freeway is closed in both directions at the 138 Highway due to smoke from a brush fire in the Cajon Pass.
Woman Claims Brett Kavanaugh Was Present While She Was ‘Gang Raped’Attorney Michael Avenatti revealed the identity of the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Julie Swetnick, whom he referred to as "courageous, brave and honest."
CBSLA: The Rundown (Sept. 26)The latest news, weather and sports with Jeff Michael and Danielle Gersh.
Jeff Probst On The New Season Of 'Survivor David vs. Goliath'Jeff Probst stops by CBS2 to talk about the 37th season of "Survivor David vs. Goliath."
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (Sept. 26)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.