Menu
Sports
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
Only CBS
Offbeat
S.T.E.A.M.
2 On Your Side
Latest News
Former USC Gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall Pleads Not Guilty To Sexually Assaulting 16 Women
Tyndall, 72, was charged last week with 18 counts of sexual penetration and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud. He was USC’s only full-time gynecologist at the university’s Engemann Student Health Center for nearly 30 years.
Willowbrook Man Kills Himself After Shooting Wife In Presence Of Their Children, Deputies Say
The woman is expected to be OK. The couple’s three children escaped the home and ran to a neighbor for help.
News Videos
The Rundown
Sports
All Sports
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Latest Sports
4 Dodgers, 2 Angels Headed To Cleveland For MLB All-Star Game
On Sunday, reserves for the AL and NL team were added from both players picking other players and league selections.
Nothing But Net! Young Girls Dream Big At LA Sparks-Sponsored Tournament
The Los Angeles Sparks are inspiring young girls to shoot for the stars.
Rams
McVay: 'Zero Percent Chance' Rams QB Jared Goff Doesn't Get Contract Extension
Rams head coach Sean McVay took his commitment to quarterback Jared Goff a step further Thursday.
More Rams
Rams
Best Of
Best Of LA
Best Sushi In Santa Monica, By The Numbers
Santa Monica is home to plenty of stellar sushi — but how exactly do you define the "best"? Though it may be hard to quantify what makes a winner, hundreds of Yelpers have made their opinions heard on the matter.
Mother's Day Fun: Top Ways To Celebrate Around Los Angeles
If you're looking to make plans for Mother's Day, we've got you covered with some ideas for food and fun!
Explore the 5 newest businesses to launch in Los Angeles
From a German beer garden to a ceviche-inspired eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open recently in the City of Angels.
Best Of O.C.
Mother's Day Fun: Top Ways To Celebrate Around Long Beach
When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We've got you covered.
What Will $2,000 Rent Get You In Huntington Beach, This Month?
We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Huntington Beach if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Huntington Beach's Top 3 Spots For Vegan Eats
In search of a new favorite vegan spot? We crunched the numbers to find the top vegan eateries around Huntington Beach!
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Videos On Demand
CBSN LA On Demand
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
The Rundown
Weather
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Contests/More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Pets2Love
Podcasts
Contests
2019 Monster Jam Triple Threat Series Giveaway
Enter for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to Monster Jam at the STAPLES Center on July 12, 2019 at 7:30pm.
More
Student and Teacher of the Month
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
CBSN Los Angeles
Watch Now
Timeline Of NASA’s Apollo Program
Sponsored By