Several Off-Duty Officers In Thousand Oaks Bar During Massacre: ‘They Stood In Front Of My Daughter’None of the officers were armed.

Ventura County Sgt.: 'This Kind Of Thing Just Doesn't Happen Here'The Thousand Oaks community is in shock following a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill.

Marine Vet Ian David Long Kills 12, Including Sheriff's Sergeant, In Thousand Oaks Shooting, Authorities SayThe gunman reportedly threw smoke bombs inside the bar where hundreds of people were dancing to country music and celebrating the weekly event, before opening fire with a Glock 45-caliber handgun.

Thousand Oaks Shooting: Marine Identified As Shooter In Borderline Bar MassacreIan David Long, 28, had several contacts with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department over the years, ranging from minor incidents like traffic citations and collisions, to being a victim of battery at a local bar in January of 2015, Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

'Incredible Humans': Strangers Jump Into Action To Save Others From Thousand Oaks Bar ShooterParents who had gone to the Borderline Bar & Grill themselves to line dance in their youth returned, frantic for information about their children who had been there amid a shooting that killed 13, including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant.

Thousand Oaks Shooting: Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus 'Died A Hero', Wanted To Retire This YearThirteen people were killed in a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, including the shooter and Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus.

Man With A Knife Fatally Shot By Deputies In Thousand OaksThe crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest at Duesenberg drives. When officers arrived, they found the driver with a knife, Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow said.

Caught On Video: Big Rig Driver Swerves Into SUV And Causes Crash In Apparent Road Rage IncidentThe driver of the semi-truck veers into the lane in front of an SUV, causing it to get hit by another truck behind it.