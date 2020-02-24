Kobe & Gianna Bryant: A Celebration Of Life Los Angeles prepares to say goodbye to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

2020 NAACP Image Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

2020 Celebrity Deaths

PHOTOS: Altobelli Family Honored, Remembered In Angel Stadium MemorialJohn Altobelli, his wife Keri and 13-year-old daughter Alyssa were all killed in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and four others.

Fans Across The World Mourn Kobe BryantBasketball fans around the world are mourning former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

Oscars 2020: Red Carpet Fashion

Unforgettable Oscar MomentsSome of the most unforgettable moments in Oscar history

Lakers Return To Staples Center Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Gigi Bryant Through The YearsGianna Bryant, 13, grew up in the spotlight of her famous father, but had hoped to become a basketball star in her own right. She was killed Sunday in the crash that also took the lives of her father and seven others.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Gallery

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Red Carpet Fashion At The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Blue Carpet Fashion: The Stars Arrive At The Critics Choice AwardsThe 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards took place at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

Red Carpet Fashion At The 2020 Golden Globes

2019 Celebrity Deaths

2019 CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive: Knott's Berry Farm

LA Impeachment RallySouthern Californians rallied from from downtown LA to West Hollywood to Thousand Oaks, calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

PHOTOS: 'Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker' Premieres In HollywoodIt was fittingly a star-studded affair Monday night for the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at the El Capitan in Hollywood.

2019 CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive: Walgreen's In Thousand Oaks

2019 CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive: Riverside Metro Auto Group

2019 CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive: Plaza West CovinaWe are broadcasting live from Plaza West Covina trying to get to our goal of 100,000 toys donated!

2019 CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive: Kickoff EventCBSLA is kicking off our annual partnership with the CHP for the #CHiPsForKids Toy Drive!

PHOTO GALLERY: American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

PHOTO GALLERY: Clean-Up Effort Set To Begin One Year After Woolsey FireOne year after the Woolsey Fire damaged 112 miles of trails and 88 percent of federal park land in the Santa Monica Mountains, a second phase of the recovery effort that began immediately after the fire is poised to begin today with the testing of hazardous materials and removing debris from 30 structures and outbuildings.