MLB Power Rankings

|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Boston Red Sox
|25-9
|
▲ 1
|The Red Sox keep rolling, as they piled up five more wins last week. Somehow, they only have a one-game lead in the American League East, however. This sets up a fun three-game series in New York starting Tuesday.
|2
|New York Yankees
|24-10
|
▲ 2
|The Yankees host the Red Sox this week for three games in what is sure to be must-see TV. New York is on a 15-1 stretch right now, the only loss coming on the road to Houston by one run last Monday.
|3
|Houston Astros
|21-15
|
▼ 2
|The defending champs have lost five of their last six, and now they get to travel to the suddenly solid Oakland Athletics for three games to start this week. Houston is in second place now, too, in the AL West.
|4
|Atlanta Braves
|19-14
|
▲ 2
|The Braves cooled down over the weekend, losing three games at home to the Giants. But they still have a one-game lead in the National League East. Seven straight games on the road coming up for Atlanta, too.
|5
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|23-11
|
▼ 2
|Taking a series from Houston over the weekend broke a three-game losing streak in the desert. With a 3.5-game lead in the NL West, though, the Diamondbacks are feeling fine right now.
|6
|St. Louis Cardinals
|20-12
|
▲ 1
|What a week for the Cardinals! Five wins, no losses. Three walk-off wins over teams from Chicago. It’s good to be from St. Louis right now, as the team has a 1.5-game lead in the NL Central.
|7
|Los Angeles Angels
|21-13
|
▲ 8
|The Angels snapped their slump in a hurry, winning five of six games last week, including two on the road in Seattle. They have a one-game lead over the Astros in the AL West.
|8
|Chicago Cubs
|16-15
|
▼ 3
|Rough week for the Cubs, as they have lost five straight, including the last two in St. Louis on walk-off hits for the Cardinals. It’s not a misprint that Chicago is in fourth place, either.
|9
|Washington Nationals
|18-17
|
▲ 5
|Winners of seven in their last eight, the Nationals finally have realized that the 2018 season started a while ago. How tight is the NL East? Washington is in fourth place, just two games back.
|10
|Philadelphia Phillies
|18-15
|
—
|Since peaking two weeks ago, the Phillies are just 4-8 since then. They lost two road games via walk-off hits last week, but now they’re at home for the next seven games.
|11
|Toronto Blue Jays
|19-16
|
▼ 3
|It’s rough in the AL East, where the Blue Jays are relegated to wild-card territory already. They had a rough day in Cleveland on Thursday, giving up 24 runs combined while splitting a doubleheader.
|12
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|19-16
|
▼ 3
|They lost five of seven on the road last week, just as we suggested they would. Two more road games on the South Side of Chicago remain before the Pirates can go home for nine straight games and make up for it.
|13
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|15-19
|
▼ 2
|Evidently, L.A. has $100 million in payroll on the disabled list right now, and the Dodgers are eight games out of first place in the NL West. On the bright side, things cannot get much worse, right?
|14
|Oakland Athletics
|18-16
|
▲ 2
|The A’s have a three-game set at home to start the week against Houston, but then they hit the road for ten games against the top three teams in the AL East. Someone in the MLB scheduling office hates Oakland, that’s for sure.
|15
|Cleveland Indians
|17-17
|
▲ 2
|Despite the .500 record, the Tribe is in first place by two games. The AL Central is that bad right now. The cream rises to the top, but in this case, that does not require much lift.
|16
|Milwaukee Brewers
|20-15
|
▼ 3
|After losing four straight games at Wrigley Field to end April, the Brew Crew rebounded to win four of its last six. But dropping two at home to Pittsburgh over the weekend was not a good thing.
|17
|Seattle Mariners
|19-14
|
▲ 2
|Thank you, Ichiro, for everything you’ve given to MLB in the last two decades.
|18
|Colorado Rockies
|20-15
|
▲ 4
|The Rox have a five-game winning streak, and all those victories came on the road. Now, Colorado heads back to Coors Field for six games this week. That could mean trouble for the visiting Angels and Brewers.
|19
|San Francisco Giants
|19-15
|
▲ 2
|The Giants have finally started scoring some runs, and they are 11-4 over their last 15 games. The last time the S.F. offense was held under two runs was April 19.
|20
|New York Mets
|17-15
|
▼ 8
|The hot start is a distant memory now, as the Mets are riding a six-game losing streak right now. That includes three shutout losses and 11 total runs in the six defeats. But N.Y. is only 1.5 games out of first place in the tight NL East.
|21
|Tampa Bay Rays
|15-17
|
▼ 1
|Since the 4-13 start, the Rays have won 11 of 15 games to reverse their fortunes and potential trajectories. Alas, they still play in the AL East, so it’s not going to mean much in the grand scheme of the universe.
|22
|Detroit Tigers
|14-19
|
▼ 4
|The Tigers represent the demarcation line this week for the teams with little hope for the rest of 2018. Then again, they play in the AL Central, and Detroit is only 2.5 games behind Cleveland.
|23
|Minnesota Twins
|13-17
|
▲ 3
|The Twins won four of five to finish the week, and like the Tigers, that means hope in the AL Central. Just two games behind Cleveland now, Minnesota is in second place.
|24
|San Diego Padres
|13-22
|
▼ 1
|Alas, there is no such hope for the Padres, buried in the cellar of the NL West, more than ten games behind the D’backs. San Diego is three games into a whopping 12-game home stand right now. Enjoy the sun!
|25
|Miami Marlins
|13-20
|
▲ 4
|The Marlins are on a 8-3 tear right now, and they're only six games out of first place in the NL East, despite being in last place. That says more about the division than it does about the Miami team.
|26
|Texas Rangers
|13-23
|
▼ 2
|Somehow, we think the sports fans in the Dallas metro already have moved on to football season. Three straight losses at home to the Red Sox over the weekend just cemented that reality.
|27
|Cincinnati Reds
|8-26
|
▼ 2
|Another one-win week for the Reds, as a promising home stand dissolved quickly into the same old situation for Cincinnati. The next 23 games are against teams currently over .500 this season.
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|9-23
|
▼ 1
|The ChiSox have one victory in their last eight games, and they were playing just .333 ball at that point. The crazy part is that Chicago is just seven games out of first place.
|29
|Kansas City Royals
|11-23
|
▲ 1
|A four-win week is cause for celebration in K.C. these days, even if it only moves the Royals up one spot in our rankings. After all, the team is just six games behind Cleveland in the division standings.
|30
|Baltimore Orioles
|8-26
|
▼ 2
|The Orioles have played 34 games, and they’re already 17 games out of first place. Let that sink in for a moment. Some divisions are clearly stronger than others in the 2018 MLB landscape.
Sponsored By