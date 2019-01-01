Biggest Golf Stars Descend On Pacific Palisades For Genesis OpenGolf's biggest stars, including the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, are in Pacific Palisades for the Genesis Open at the Riviera Club this weekend. Tournament director Mike Antolini speaks to CBS2.
Storm Bring Trash, Debris To SoCal BeachesIn the aftermath of Thursday's storm, piles trash and debris littered the beaches, coastal waters and storm drains of Los Angeles and Orange counties.
President Trump Declares National Emergency To Fund Border WallPresident Donald Trump Friday declared a national emergency in order to fund construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (Feb. 15)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (Feb. 15)The latest news, weather and sports with Peter Daut and Danielle Gersh.
Woodland Hills Gas Station Robbed At GunpointAuthorities are looking for a man who brandished a gun during a gas station robbery in Woodland Hills early Friday morning.
Casting Director Talks "Big Brother" Open CallCasting director Robyn Kass drops by CBS2 News This Morning to talk about the casting call this Sunday, Feb. 17, in Studio City for the upcoming season of "Big Brother."
Police Say Media Reports That Jussie Smollett Attack Was A Hoax Are 'Unconfirmed'More than two weeks after "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was viciously attacked in Chicago by Trump supporters, sources say the "Empire" actor and non-cooperating witnesses “potentially staged the attack."