Fast-Flowing Creek Puts Lake Elsinore Homes At Risk Of CollapseA fast-flowing creek in Lake Elsinore destroyed several outbuildings and walls Thursday morning and left at least one home teetering on the edge of collapse as a torrential downpour in the Holy Fire burn area forced thousands of people to evacuate. Kandiss Crone reports.

Raw Video: House Collapses Into Creek In Lake ElsinoreHeavy rain turned a creek in Lake Elsinore into a rushing river and eroded the soil underneath several houses.

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding From Mountain Communities To The DesertSouthern California appears to have been unprepared for the deluge of rain that fell in just 12 hours. Peter Daut and Suzanne Marques report.

Rain Creates Dangerous Driving Conditions Throughout Los AngelesCHP was responding to four times the normal number of calls at one point Thursday. Kara Finnstrom reports.

State Road 74 Closed After Hemet Creek OverflowsThe road is closed between Lake Hemet and Valle Vista. Peter Daut reports.

Several Rescued From Rising Flooded RiversOne man was rescued from a flood control channel in Highland, while a helicopter was deployed to airlift people out of the rushing Santa Ana River. Peter Daut and Suzanne Marques report.

Trabuco Creek Overflows In Orange CountyResidents in the Holy Fire burn area were urged to get out while they can, while drivers who came up on the raging river were forced to turn back. Lesley Marin reports.

New Evacuations Ordered In Laguna BeachResidents east of Laguna Canyon Road from Phillips Street to Old Dump Road were told to leave their homes. Suzanne Marques reports.