Spa Pays Damages After Telling Blind Man It Won't Give Massage To 'His Kind'A Westlake spa that denied service to a blind customer is paying the price thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

10 minutes ago

'Keep Your Doors Shut, Ask For A Warrant': Sheriff Villanueva Speaks Out Against ICE RaidsSheriff Alex Villanueva spoke to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about impending ICE raids, rumored investigations into his department and more.

1 hour ago

Arrest Made In Unprovoked Murder Of LADWP WorkerGerson Carrillo, 22, was arrested in the fatal attack on 70-year-old Julius Rondez. DeMarco Morgan reports.

2 hours ago

Angelenos Try To Keep Cool On First Triple-Digit Heat DayThey're familiar with this kind of heat, so people were out early to get their exercise and fishing in for the day. Kandiss Crone reports.

2 hours ago

1 Hurt In Crash Involving School BusOne person suffered a minor injury and didn't need hospitalization. The 39 children and five adults on the bus were not hurt. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

LA City Officials Speak Out Against Planned ICE RaidsImmigrations and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to arrest thousands of illegal immigrants this weekend. Dave Lopez reports.

2 hours ago

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Rents Out $23M ‘Shark House’ In Hollywood HillsFormer First Lady Michelle Obama rented out the stunning “Shark House” in the Hollywood Hills this week, fueling rumors that the first couple could be planning a move out West.

2 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (July 12)A heat advisory will be in effect through the end of the weekend with temperatures reaching the triple digits Friday in the valleys and the Inland Empire.

3 hours ago