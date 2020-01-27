Remembering Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant Memorials Pop Up All Over Southern CaliforniaThe largest gathering for mourning fans was at the Staples Center, where the 41-year-old basketball superstar spent most of his career and had some of his most iconic moments.
NTSB, Coroner's Office To Begin Investigation, Recovery At Kobe Bryant Crash SiteThe crash at about 10 a.m. Sunday happened in rough terrain in the hills of Calabasas, in heavy fog conditions.
Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In CalabasasKobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Bryant was 41.
‘This Is The House That Kobe Built’: Fans Converge On Staples Center To Mourn NBA LegendThe world has joined the city of Los Angeles in mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, with fans shocked and saddened about the news.
'Our City Lost A Great Man': Magic Johnson In 'Disbelief' After Death Of Kobe Bryant, DaughterEarvin "Magic" Johnson expressed his disbelief on Sunday following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. They were among nine killed in Calabasas following a copter crash.
Lakers Legend Jerry West Says Kobe Bryant's Death 'Like I Lost A Son'West, who has long been known as "The Logo" after the NBA chose his silhouette for its iconic logo, was frequently unable to hold back his emotions during an on-air conversation with CBS2's Jim Hill.
Fans, Celebs Mourn Death Of Kobe BryantThe city of Los Angeles and the world of sports were rocked Sunday by the death of Lakers legend and global icon Kobe Bryant.
'This Is More Than Sad': CBS2 Sports Director Jim Hill Devastated By Death Kobe BryantLakers legend Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many in Los Angeles and across the world, but CBS2 Sports Director Jim Hill had his own personal memories of Bryant over the years.